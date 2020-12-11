"I don’t even have the words," the actor said in response to his new voiceover role for Lightyear

To Infinity and Beyond! Chris Evans to Voice 'Original' Buzz Lightyear in Upcoming Pixar Film

Chris Evans is going to infinity and beyond!

During Disney's Investor Day event on Thursday evening, Pixar’s Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter revealed that the 39-year-old actor will be lending his voice to Buzz Lightyear in an all-new animated film, titled Lightyear.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Set to hit theaters in two years on June 17, 2022, the feature "is the definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear," who inspired the toy that was voiced by Tim Allen throughout four Toy Story films from 1995 to 2019.

Reacting to the news on Twitter, the Captain America star said, "I don’t even have the words," alongside a short video teaser posted by Pixar of the film's title.

Evans also cleared up any misconceptions about his role in a tweet, writing, "Just to be clear, this isn't Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on."

The actor also celebrated on Instagram, where he shared more information about the film, and detailed how working with Pixar "is a dream come true."

"I’ve been a massive fan of their films since the very beginning," he said, before noting that his team "could barely contain their excitement when they told me that Pixar had a pitch for me."

"All they said was 'Buzz Lightyear.' I didn’t know what that meant, since Tim Allen is Buzz Lightyear, and no one could ever touch his performance," he continued. "I needed to know how this character was different and why this story was worth telling."

Adding that he "can say 2 things with absolute confidence," Evans wrote "I didn’t stop smiling through the ENTIRE pitch. Ear to ear," and "Everyone can rest easy. And get very excited."

"Trust me when I say that they REALLY know what they’re doing over there," he said. "This one is gonna special, and it doesn’t step on a single thing. I can’t even put my excitement into words."

Evans added, "I smile every time I think about it."

RELATED VIDEO: Shirtless Chris Evans Hangs with His Cute Rescue Dog Dodger in New Photo

Fans of the Knives Out star also shared their excitement over the news of Evans' casting, with many writing that they are thrilled to see his new take on the iconic and lovable character.

"CHRIS EVANS AS BUZZ LIGHTYEAR IT'S PERFECT," one user wrote as another said they are counting down the days until they can see the new film, tweeting, "ONLY FIVE HUNDRED AND FIFTY THREE DAYS LEFT UNTIL WE GET CHRIS EVANS AS BUZZ LIGHTYEAR."

Some fans also joked around about their attraction to the actor and questioned if Evan's physical attributes would carry over to the animated character he is lending his voice to.