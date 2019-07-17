Chris Evans Is Bearded and Back to Saving People in The Red Sea Diving Resort Trailer

Chris Evans‘ first post-Marvel movie takes on a serious and dangerous topic.

The actor, who hung up his Captain America shield in April’s Avengers: Endgame, stars in the upcoming Netflix movie The Red Sea Diving Resort as a secret operative running a rescue effort in Ethiopia.

The first trailer for the movie, based on a true story, shows how the group of operatives were put together to rescue families facing genocide in the African country.

“The government has killed hundreds of families, many more will die if something is not done,” Michael K. Williams, who plays one of the main refugees rescued by Evans’ crew, tells him at the beginning of the trailer.

So Evans comes up with a plan and the perfect place to execute it.

“The Red Sea Diving Resort, it’s a hotel we can use to smuggle the refugees through Sudan to Israel,” Evans says of the idyllic resort on the beach.

The rest of the trailer shows how dangerous the situation Evans and his crew — Girl on the Train‘s Haley Bennett, Game of Thrones‘ Michiel Huisman, Alessandro Nivola, Ben Kingsley and Greg Kinnear — find themselves in as they struggle to keep up with the hundreds of refugees needing rescuing.

The movie is based on the real story from 1981 in which Israeli Mossad agents worked to rescue Jewish-Ethiopians from Sudan while they were facing religious persecution.

The Red Sea Diving Resort, which features a bearded and long-haired Evans, is based on the book Mossad Exodus by Gad Shimron and set to hit Netflix on July 31.