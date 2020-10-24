"I feel so inspired," Chris Evans told a group of young first-time voters in an exclusive clip from MTV's Vote For Your Life Stream

Chris Evans Speaks to First-Time Voters on MTV's Vote For Your Life Stream : 'You Guys Are My Heroes'

Chris Evans is getting to know some first-time voters.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip for MTV's Vote For Your Life Stream, the Avengers actor, 39, spoke to four young voters who were casting their ballots early for the 2020 presidential election.

Evans, who co-founded the civic engagement platform A Starting Point (ASP) with Mark Kassen, asked the voters what inspired them to vote early in the upcoming election.

Among the answers he received were racial equity, gender equality, health care and "voting for politicians that advocate for measures that effectively combat climate change," as one participant said.

Kassen asked the group if young Americans were "more engaged and more excited" to vote "than they were" in 2016, prompting one early voter to respond, "Yes, I really do think that young people are excited to vote. We're just excited to talk about these issues, which I did not see back in 2016."

Image zoom Chris Evans Steve Granitz/WireImage

Evans appeared impressed, telling the group, "Every time I speak with you guys, I feel so inspired. It really does bring me a sense of confidence knowing that there's this much focus and motivation coming from the next generation. This is just so fantastic."

Evans added, "Please stick with it because we need you. Lovely to see all of you, keep up the great work. You guys are my heroes."

MTV's hour-long celebration will air on Saturday and feature performances and appearances by JoJo, Zachary Quinto, Chika, Dove Cameron, G-Eazy and more.