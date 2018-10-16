Chris Evans Slams Piers Morgan for Calling Daniel Craig 'Emasculated Bond' for Using a Baby Carrier

There will be no-dad shaming on Chris Evans’ watch.

On Monday, Piers Morgan tweeted a photo of Daniel Craig carrying his daughter Ella in a baby carrier — which the outspoke columnist called a papoose — in New York City.

“Oh 007.. not you as well?!!! #papoose #emasculatedBond,” Morgan wrote, seemingly implying the James Bond actor should be carrying Ella in his arms.

In response, the Captain America: The First Avenger star fired back at the TV host, 53, defending.

“You really have to be so uncertain of your own masculinity to concern yourself with how another man carries his child,” Evans, 37, tweeted. “Any man who wastes time quantifying masculinity is terrified on the inside.”

Morgan later fired back, “Captain America wouldn’t wear a papoose.”

Chris Evans and Piers Morgan Chris Evans Twitter

In addition to Evans, many social media users were offended by Morgan’s tweet especially his use of the word papoose, which is a term used to describe a Native American child. It is also a British term for a baby carrier.

In an attempt to explain himself, after a fan slammed him by saying, “Imagine believing carrying your own baby in public is emasculating,” Morgan wrote, “He’s not carrying it, that’s my point. He’s using an emasculating papoose. James Bond would never use a papoose to carry his babies.”

He later tweeted, “Carrying a baby is harder work, but worth it for the unashamedly masculine joy of NOT Wearing a papoose.”

Wearing a papoose doesn’t mean you ‘care’ more about your kids.. https://t.co/fF2w9lpSI2 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 15, 2018

However, a number of fathers then shared photos of themselves using baby carriers, proving it’s pretty common.

Nonetheless, Morgan refused to succumb to the idea adding, “Wearing a papoose doesn’t mean you ‘care’ more about your kids..”

He then posted a picture of himself in a tux and suggested he should play bond.

“One thing’s clear after tonight’s ferocious Papoose-gate debate: we need a new James Bond. A 007 who looks sharp in a tux & wouldn’t be seen dead in a papoose….” the British presenter wrote.

Morgan and his ex-wife Marion Shalloe share three children — sons Albert, 17, Spencer, 25, and Stanley, 21. He is also father to 6-year-old daughter Elise with wife Celia Walden.