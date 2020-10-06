Chris Evans Slams Donald Trump for Saying 'Don't Be Afraid of COVID': 'You Just Don't Care'

Captain America has some strong words for the president of the United States.

Responding to Trump's announcement about his release from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center three days after being hospitalized for COVID-19, Evans wrote on Twitter, "Don’t be afraid of Covid?! You’ve been under round-the-clock care by the best doctors using the best drugs. Do you really think everyone has access to that?!"

"Sadly, I’m sure you’re aware of that disparity, you just don’t care," the Avengers star continued. "This is reckless to a shocking degree, even for you."

In his tweet, Trump claimed that he was "feeling better," touting what he called his administration's progress on coronavirus treatments.

"Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life," Trump tweeted. "I feel better than I did 20 years ago!"

More than 210,000 people in the United States have died from COVID-19, and more than 7.4 million have tested positive for the highly contagious and deadly virus.

Trump left Walter Reed and boarded Marine One to fly back to the White House on Monday evening. He doubled down on his earlier message shortly after arriving back at the White House, saying in a video that he is now feeling well, though he is still infected with COVID-19.

"I just left Walter Reed Medical Center, and it's really something very special," Trump said in a video message shared on Twitter. "The doctors, the nurses, the first responders, and I learned so much about coronavirus."

"And one thing that's for certain: don't let it dominate you. Don't be afraid of it. You're gonna beat it. We have the best medical equipment, we have the best medicines, all developed recently. And you're gonna beat it," Trump said.

Seemingly defending his decision to remove his mask for a photo op just moments earlier, Trump — whose treatment has included several different medications — said, "We're going back to work, we'll be out front. As your leader, I had to do that. I know there's danger to it, but I had to do it. I stood out front, I led. Nobody's that's a leader would not do what I did. And I know there's a risk, there's a danger, but that's okay."

"And now I'm better, and maybe I'm immune, I don't know," Trump continued. It remains unclear if someone who has been infected with COVID-19 is then immune, and some health experts say that it is possible to contract it more than once.

"But don't let it dominate your lives, get out there, be careful," Trump concluded. "We have the best medicines in the world, and they've all happened very shortly, and they're all getting approved, and the vaccines are coming momentarily. Thank you very much, and Walter Reed, what a group of people. Thank you very much."

Image zoom Donald Trump arrives back at the White House NICHOLAS KAMM/Getty Images

Earlier on Monday, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said that Trump would be able to continue his treatment from home at the White House.

"Though he may not be entirely out of the woods yet, the team and I agree that all our evaluations — and most importantly, his clinical status — support the president’s safe return home," Conley said.

Instead of remaining in isolation, Trump made another outing over the weekend to wave at his supporters outside Walter Reed from his presidential motorcade — a move that was widely criticized for putting others at risk of contracting the virus.

Just before leaving Walter Reed on Monday, Trump sent out a tweet promising to be back on the campaign trail "soon."