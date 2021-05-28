Chris Evans Shows Off Giant Bruise from a 'Little Tussle' for New Movie The Gray Man: 'Painful'

Chris Evans isn't afraid of a little stunt work.

On Thursday, the Captain America star, 39, shared a photo collage of a giant bruise he got on his forearm after what he called a "little tussle" while working on the upcoming spy thriller, The Gray Man.

The image, posted to the actor's Instagram, showed the massive contusion getting progressively darker and larger as time passed.

"It's like watching the leaves turn in autumn, but condensed into one painful afternoon," he joked in the caption. "(Got into a little tussle with the Gray Man)."

Evans also captioned the shot with a hashtag of the Netflix movie's title.

Also starring Ryan Gosling, The Gray Man is based on the 2009 Mark Greaney novel of the same name and centers on a freelance assassin and former CIA operative as he's hunted across the world by a former member of his team.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the project — which is set to launch a new franchise revolving around Gosling's character of Court Gentry — will boast a budget upward of $200 million, Deadline previously reported.

Anthony — who, alongside his brother Joe, had worked with Evans on several Marvel films — told the outlet in July that The Gray Man "is a real mano a mano between those two great actors who represent two different versions of the CIA, in what it can be, and what it can do."

"For those who were fans of Captain America: Winter Soldier, this is us moving into that territory in more of a real-world setting," he continued. "That's what this movie really means for us."

Regarding the movie's scale, Joe said, "The intention is for it to be competitive with any theatrical [movie], and the ability to do with Gosling and Evans is a dream for us."