Chris Evans Shares Sweet Video with Girlfriend Alba Baptista Where They Playfully Scare Each Other

A source told PEOPLE in November 2022 that Chris Evans and Alba Baptista had been dating "for over a year"

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals.

Published on January 6, 2023 04:46 PM
Chris Evans, Alba Baptista
Chris Evans, Alba Baptista. Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista's 2022 was full of frights!

On Friday, Evans, 41, shared a video compilation on his Instagram Story of himself and his Portuguese actress girlfriend scaring each other throughout the year as they do laundry, pass through doorways or simply walk past each other.

"A look back at 2022 ❤️❤️❤️," Evans wrote at the top of the video, which shows the pair surprising each other on eight separate occasions.

Baptista, 25, appears to have grown accustomed to Evans' trickster ways by the end of the year — the last clip shows her tepidly approaching a doorway. She exclaims "I knew it!" when the Captain America star finally attempts to scare her.

The fun 2022 wrap-up clip marks the first time Evans has shared any details of his relationship with Baptista on social media since a source confirmed the pair are dating to PEOPLE in November 2022.

At the time, the source said Evans and Baptista had been dating "for over a year and it's serious," adding, "They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her."

Reps for Evans and Baptista did not respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment at the time.

Baptista starred in 2022's Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris and is also known for her role on Netflix's Warrior Nun.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/chris-evans" data-inlink="true">Chris Evans</a> and Girlfriend Alba Baptista Scare Each Other in Sweet ‘Look Back at 2022’ Compilation
Chris Evans/instagram

She speaks five languages and is the daughter of an engineer and a translator. In 2018, she did an extensive amount of humanitarian work at an orphanage in Cambodia focusing on education. In 2021, she won the Shooting Star award at the Berlin Film Festival.

RELATED VIDEO: Sexiest Man Alive Cover Story: Chris Evans

Though the two first sparked romance rumors in January 2022, eagle-eyed fans reported that the actor first started following Baptista in fall 2020, with Baptista following him back in 2021, when they were both filming projects in Europe.

News of Evans' relationship with Baptista came after the Lightyear actor was named named PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive and opened up about his desire to one day settle down and start a family.

"That's absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family," he told PEOPLE exclusively. "When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared."

