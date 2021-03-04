Chris Evans Shares Candid Footage Shot by His High School Friends from Captain America Set
Chris Evans' high school buddies had the chance of a lifetime as his "assistants" on the Captain America set
Chris Evans is sharing rare footage from the set of the first Captain America movie, all thanks to his high school buddies.
Evans revealed the footage on Wednesday, explaining how he got two of his friends to join him on the set of the 2011 movie as his "assistants." Turns out his friends Zach and Jon are also pretty good at making hilarious content.
The footage Evans, 39, shared shows the actor completing impressive stunts before the camera turns to his friend Jon, who's now wowed.
"When I filmed the first Captain America in 2010, two of my high school buddies, Zach and Jon, were my 'assistant,' " Evans captioned the video. "Zach got a lot of great footage. Jon was unimpressed."
The series of clips each feature Jon shaking his head after Evans performs stunts like jumping into the air off a platform and diving into a pool on set. Other clips also show off Evans' buff torso, with Jon also unimpressed by his friend's physique.
Evans has previously talked about his hesitation in taking the role, which might explain why he asked his two close friends to come with him while filming. In a 2019 PEOPLE exclusive clip, Evans explained why he didn't initially jump at the opportunity.
"The only reason there was hesitation, to begin with, is because of the commitment," Evans said.
He added, "It's a big movie and if it succeeds there's a change, a lifestyle change. And if it fails, it's a whole other can of worms."
Evans told The Hollywood Reporter in March 2019 that he passed on playing the Marvel superhero twice.
"Getting the [Captain America] offer felt to me like the epitome of temptation. The ultimate job offer, on the biggest scale. I'm supposed to say no to this thing. It felt like the right thing to do," Evans said.
Even a studio tour at the invitation of Disney didn't change his mind — until he received a fateful phone call from Robert Downey Jr.
"I've spent a lot of time just in repose with this guy, on set," Downey told THR about his Avengers costar. "You know — the shield's on the table, and we're waiting for the techno crane to get put in place. And I've had some of my greatest moments of gratitude when he was looking at me in my suit, and I was looking at him in his suit, and we're just like, 'Jesus, is this still working? How lucky are we?'"