Chris Evans Says Leaked Private Photo Is 'Embarrassing' But Thanks 'Fantastic Fans' for Support

Chris Evans learned some lessons this weekend.

After accidentally sharing a private photo of himself on his Instagram Story over the weekend, the actor tried to pivot the attention to the upcoming 2020 election with a cheeky tweet. In an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show on Tuesday, Evans explained why he was being a good sport about the "embarrassing" mistake.

“That’s called turning a frown upside down," he told Hall.

Evans, 39, quickly became a trending topic on Saturday when fans caught the picture, which was shown when Evans' camera roll was briefly onscreen at the end of a video. Since then, the Captain America actor has tried taking the mistake in stride.

“It was an interesting weekend full of lessons learned, a lot of teachable moments,” Evans said on the show. “It’s embarrassing, but you gotta roll with the punches. I have fantastic fans who came to my support.”

After the leak, fans flooded the trending topic on Twitter with images and messages supporting Evans in order to wash out the NSFW photo.

On Monday, the star was ready to joke about the mishap — and make the most of a less-than-ideal situation. Hinting on Twitter about what happened, the actor used the opportunity to encourage his fans to vote in the upcoming election.

"Now that I have your attention.... VOTE Nov 3rd!!!" Evans wrote.

Using the extra attention to encourage civic engagement isn't out of character for the Gifted star. Evans recently founded A Starting Point, a fact-based bipartisan website for basic political topics and policies. The actor appeared on Hall's show to talk about the website.

"Our goal is to create a chain of connectivity between elected officials and voters to create engagement," Evans told PEOPLE in July of the venture. "To try and just create a little bit more involvement from the public with the political arena."

"It's not that I'm specifically drawn to politics. It's just when you look around, you try to figure out how can you help," he told PEOPLE last month.

"There's a lot of things you can do as an actor with your name," he added. "I could be making booze — I don't discourage anyone from doing that, I love booze — but there's no denying that I played a certain character, and it just so happens to align with part of my nature in terms of being someone who is politically involved and who cares about the wellbeing of people in this country."