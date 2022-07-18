Chris Evans Says He's 'Laser-Focused on Finding a Partner' to Spend His Life With

Chris Evans opened up about his love life in an interview with Shondaland

Chris Evans poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film 'Lightyear'

Chris Evans is looking for love.

"You know what, we're gonna do this," Evans said, after he appeared to take a moment to think about what he wanted to say. De Armas, who joined him for the interview, even reminded him to think about something he is "laser-focused" on. "We're gonna get — I'm going to give you a good answer," said Evans.

"The answer would be that maybe [I'm] laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live — look, I love what I do, it's great, I pour all of myself into it, but — even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation, and recalibration," Evans told Shondaland in the interview.

"In terms of really trying to find something that you really pour all of yourself into, maybe it's about trying to find someone that you're looking to spend your life with," the former Captain America actor added. "So maybe that."

Evans was last romantically linked to actress and comedian Jenny Slate, who he was in an on-again, off-again relationship with from 2016 until 2018. The former couple met on the set of their drama Gifted in 2016, where sources told PEOPLE at the time that their connection was undeniable.

In The Gray Man, directed by Evans' former Marvel Cinematic Universe directors Joe and Anthony Russo, Evans plays villain Lloyd Hansen, who seeks to hunt down his former colleague, Gosling's Court Gentry, a.ka. Sierra Six.

"It's hard to find somebody at Chris Evans' level to step into a villain," Joe Russo, 50, told Entertainment Weekly in May. "It's why you traditionally don't get a Ryan Gosling versus Chris Evans movie. But he's at a point where [playing the villain] is more entertaining to him than playing a hero, so we're able to get two giant movie stars that face off against each other."