Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling Team for Netflix's $200 Million Spy Thriller The Gray Man

Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling are teaming up for the Netflix spy thriller The Gray Man

Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling are teaming up for Netflix’s next highly-anticipated film.

The two actors will star in The Gray Man, a spy thriller from Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, according to Deadline and other outlets.

The movie, which is set to launch a new franchise revolving around Gosling’s character, will reportedly boast a budget upward of $200 million.

The Gray Man is based on the 2009 Mark Greaney novel of the same name and centers on a freelance assassin and former CIA operative named Court Gentry (Gosling).

The movie will follow Gentry as he is hunted across the world by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former member of Gentry’s CIA team.

Anthony told Deadline the film “is a real mano a mano between those two great actors who represent two different versions of the CIA, in what it can be, and what it can do.”

“For those who were fans of Captain America: Winter Soldier, this is us moving into that territory in more of a real-world setting,” he continued. “That’s what this movie really means for us.”

Joe touched on the film's scale, saying, "The intention is for it to be competitive with any theatrical [movie], and the ability to do with Gosling and Evans is a dream for us."

"The idea is to create a franchise and build out a whole universe with Ryan at the center of it. We have all committed to the first movie, and that's got to be great to get us to the second movie," Joe said.