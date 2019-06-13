Chris Evans: 15 Reasons We Love the Birthday Boy
His outspokenness, his muscles, his love of dogs ... the list goes on
He Gave His Fans a Gift on His Birthday
As a thanks for the kind messages Evans received in honor of his 38th birthday last June 13, 2019, the actor decided to spread the love by giving fans a "gift in return."
"This is the crown jewel," he said of the throwback headshot photo he shared to Twitter.
"In case you were wondering, yes, that IS a velour, Sean John track suit," he wrote, adding of the sartorial slip-up, "It's amazing I'm even alive given my knack for making the absolute worst decisions imaginable."
We're certainly grateful that he is, and in honor of his birthday, we've rounded up a few (of the many, many) reasons why it's so easy to love Chris Evans.
He's Politically Minded
In the midst of 2020 election chaos, the actor put weight behind his words with the launch of his bipartisan website, A Starting Point.
"There's a lot of things you can do as an actor with your name," he told PEOPLE. "I could be making booze - I don't discourage anyone from doing that, I love booze - but there's no denying that I played a certain character, and it just so happens to align with part of my nature in terms of being someone who is politically involved and who cares about the wellbeing of people in this country."
He continued: "You have to use your platform to do more than just retweet things."
He's Chivalrous
Evans caused the entire Internet to swoon collectively when he jumped up to give Regina King a hand at the 2019 Academy Awards. As King stood up to accept the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk, her heels got tangled in her dress; Evans swooped in as she paused to regain her footing, offering her his arm and graciously helping her up the stairs with a huge grin on his face.
He Knows How to Play up His Best Features
Even before he got to play Prince Charming inside the 2019 Oscars, the Avengers actor looked the part on the red carpet in his custom Salvatore Ferragamo teal velvet coat. Stylist Ilaria Urbinati told PEOPLE she chose "this sort of fairy tale blue to go with his eyes," and we thank her for doing so. (As an added bonus, he brought his equally hot sibling, answering the question "Um, does he have a brother we can date?")
He Adores His Family (and Blue Suits)
The actor is extremely close with his family, and has often brought them along to various events and movie premieres. Dressed in another of his seemingly endless rotation of blue suits, he took his sister Shanna as his date to the 2017 Academy Awards.
Speaking about his siblings on National Sibling Day, Evans tweeted, "Through siblings we practice trust, compassion, loyalty, creativity and love. I spent every waking second with mine creating the memories that I cherish above all others. Happy #NationalSiblingsDay to my first best friends."
He Really Loves Blue Suits
At this point, it's honestly a little disappointing when he shows up in any other color.
He Can ... Rip a Log in Half?
In Avengers: Age of Ultron, Evans (as Steve Rogers) effortlessly snaps a log in half while arguing with Tony Stark. Fans could hardly believe their eyes, and in a video where he responded to Google searches about him, he answered their burning question: "Did Chris Evans rip a log in half?"
"I mean...yeah," he says with a sly grin. "You know, I mean, was it made out of styrofoam? I don't know, that's nobody's business."
His Laughter Is Contagious
Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that whenever the actor cracks up, he throws his entire body into it. They've even devised a scale for how hysterical he finds something, based on how far back he throws his head, how wide he opens his mouth and whether he places one hand on his chest or two.
He's a Dog Dad
In case you didn't think Evans could get any cuter, here's a photo of him with his dog, Dodger. Evans adopted his rescue mixed-breed boxer while filming the movie Gifted, and the two have been inseparable ever since (except for a 10 week hiatus due to a filming schedule that prompted the world's most heart-warming reunion video).
"He's just such a sweetheart, he's such a good boy. He loves dogs, he loves kids, he's full of love," Evans told PEOPLE. Sounds like the two are a match made in heaven!
... He Is Literally the Cutest Dog Dad
Captain America (and the patron saint of hot dog dads) "pawsed" to snap an extremely adorable series of selfies with his furry friend while filming one day.
He Has Great ... Hygiene
Yes, that's really what we were thinking about when he literally radiated steam in this scene from Captain America: Civil War.
He Knows He Looks Better Without a Mustache
Evans caused quite the stir when he debuted a full mustache in the spring of 2018 - but it was only temporary, for his role as a cop in the Broadway play Lobby Hero.
While the facial hair had its advantages - Evans told the New York Times that it helped him fly under the radar in public, saying "it's like I'm invisible" - the actor was less than thrilled when Entertainment Tonight Canada tweeted out a mustachioed photo of him from the play's opening night.
"This is clearly an act of aggression. There are literally hundreds of photos to choose from. What did I ever do to you, Canada?" he teased.
He Will Cheer for Your Online Shopping Addiction
Evans' Gifted costar and ex-girlfriend Jenny Slate gave us perhaps the number one reason to love him when she tweeted about her "dreamy" boyfriend back in 2017, sparking rumors that they'd reunited after splitting earlier than year.
"My boyfriend does many dreamy&generous things but number 1 in my mind right now is how he celebrates my new turtlenecks/lets me show him my online shopping spoils & cheers me on," Slate tweeted.
Let's just take a minute to re-live the joy of imagining Evans enthusiastically going over your new purchases with you. Buying a turtleneck online will never feel the same again.
He Models
Regardless of what this perfume actually smells like, we're sold.
He Has a Delightfully Unique Way of Serving Dessert
Instead of a cake, we'll leave you with an even sweeter treat: Evans in his birthday suit (and some carefully-placed whipped cream). For his second turn on the big-screen, Evans spoofed the role of the classic high-school jock in 2001's Not Another Teen Movie. In one particularly memorable scene, he attempted to woo his love interest by striding out in the buff - not to mention, with a banana "in [his] butt," he recalled to ELLE.
"At the time, you're just so happy to be on a job. I just looked at it and said, 'Who cares? I'm earning my stripes,'" he said of the role.