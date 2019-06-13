As a thanks for the kind messages Evans received in honor of his 38th birthday last June 13, 2019, the actor decided to spread the love by giving fans a "gift in return."

"This is the crown jewel," he said of the throwback headshot photo he shared to Twitter.

"In case you were wondering, yes, that IS a velour, Sean John track suit," he wrote, adding of the sartorial slip-up, "It's amazing I'm even alive given my knack for making the absolute worst decisions imaginable."

We're certainly grateful that he is, and in honor of his birthday, we've rounded up a few (of the many, many) reasons why it's so easy to love Chris Evans.