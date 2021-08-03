The Avengers: Endgame actor once again slid into Lizzo’s DMs to respond to the singer’s joke that she was expecting his baby

Chris Evans Reacts to Lizzo Joking She's Pregnant with His Baby: 'My Mother Will Be So Happy'

Chris Evans is onboard for fatherhood!

"Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy my mother will be so happy lol," the Captain America star, 40, said in a DM.

"(Just promise me no gender reveal parties lol)," he added.

"OMG YALL— HE SAW THE BABY BUMP! WE DID IT!" Lizzo wrote in the caption of the latest video. "NOW YALL GOTTA NAME LIL MERICA!!!!! WHAT YALL BOUTA NAME MY BABY ?! 🤰🏾🇺🇸."

Last week, Lizzo, 33, joked in response to a fan on TikTok that she was pregnant with the Avengers star's baby, after previously revealing that she'd drunkenly slid into his direct messages on Twitter.

"Lizzo baby … we know you're [pregnant] and we know it's Chris Evans' now spill the tea," the fan teased in their comment.

Over background music from the Captain America: The First Avenger soundtrack, a straight-faced Lizzo said, "This is something I've been trying to keep really personal and private, just between me and the father of my child, but since we're airing out all the rumors today ... "

She then backed away from the camera and pushed out her belly, proclaiming as she rubbed her midsection, "I've been sucking in. We're gonna have a little America!"

After the "Good as Hell" hitmaker revealed in a TikTok back in April that she'd drunkenly slid into Evans' direct messages on Instagram, the actor responded to her with a hilarious and self-deprecating message.

Lizzo's original message to Evans featured the emojis for dashing away, a woman playing handball and basketball.

"Don't drink and DM, kids ... for legal porpoises this is a joke," she wrote in her TikTok caption.

But in an updated TikTok video shortly thereafter, the Grammy winner revealed that Evans had responded to her message.

"No shame in a drunk DM," Evans wrote alongside a kissing-face emoji.