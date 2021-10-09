Chris Evans Serenades Fans with His Piano Rendition of Prince's 'Purple Rain'

"Purple Rain on a sunny day," Chris Evans wrote on his Instagram Story, serenading his 12.7 million followers with his piano rendition of the beloved Prince song

The Marvel alum, 40, serenaded his 12.7 million followers Friday on his Instagram Story, playing the late pop icon's 1984 hit "Purple Rain" on piano. "Purple Rain on a sunny day," he wrote on the video.

The actor has been known to tickle the ivories for his many adoring fans in the past, previously teaching himself "one of my favorites" by Italian music composer Fabrizio Paterlini. His brother Scott Evans has even joined him for a duet on occasion.

Chris has been playing the piano since he was young, he told Men's Journal in 2019, showing off his Bösendorfer upright piano. He noted that he also knows how to play the guitar and can "fake it" on the drums.

The Knives Out actor's latest musical performance comes amid his ongoing social media flirtation with Lizzo. Most recently, the singer suggested they star together in a previously announced remake of 1992's The Bodyguard, which starred Whitney Houston as pop star Rachel Marron and Kevin Costner as her bodyguard and romantic interest Frank Farmer.

The pair's exchange began in April when Lizzo, 33, drunkenly slid into Chris' DMs, sending him the emojis for dashing away, a woman playing handball and a basketball. "Don't drink and DM, kids.... for legal porpoises this is a joke," she wrote, revealing the screenshot on TikTok.

Lizzo later revealed that Chris not only followed her, but messaged her back. "No shame in a drunk DM. God knows I've done worse on this app lol," he wrote, likely referring to the NSFW photo he accidentally shared last year.