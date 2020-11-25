The actor posted a clip of himself learning a new song from an Italian composer

Chris Evans Charms Fans with His Piano Skills on Instagram: 'Learning One of My Favorites'

Captain America is showing off a new superpower — playing the piano!

On Tuesday, Chris Evans treated his fans to a short classical concert as he shared a few quick clips of him playing the piano to his Instagram Stories.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the videos, the 39-year-old actor is seen sitting at a piano with his camera situated so that viewers can see his hands on the keys and the upper half of his body.

"Learning one of my favorites by Fabrizio Paterlini," Evans captioned the clip, referencing an Italian music composer.

While playing the calming symphony, Evans made sure to glance at the camera every few bars to give viewers a soft smile.

Image zoom Credit: Chris Evans/Instagram

As if fans weren't swooning enough at the actor's musical skills, Evans also sported a navy cable knit sweater, similar to the pullover he wore in Knives Out that sent the Internet into a frenzy.

The Avengers actor has been playing the piano since he was young, he told Men's Journal in 2019, and he can also play the guitar and "fake it" on the drums.

Even Paterlini himself was impressed at Evans' talent and responded to the viral video on Wednesday.

"Something in the air tells me that today is the day in which @ChrisEvans played one of my songs," the composer tweeted.

The actor last broke the Internet for posting a less G-rated snap a few months back.

In September, Evans suddenly became a trending topic when he accidentally shared an NSFW photo of his privates on his Instagram Story.

A few days after the photo was leaked, the star was ready to joke about the mishap — and make the most of a less-than-ideal situation.

Hinting on Twitter about what happened, the actor used the opportunity to encourage his fans to vote in the upcoming election.

"Now that I have your attention.... VOTE Nov 3rd!!!" Evans wrote.

He later made an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, where he explained why he was being a good sport about the "embarrassing" mistake.

“That’s called turning a frown upside down," he told Hall.