Before He Became Captain America, Chris Evans Was the Face of This Dating Board Game

Chris Evans has quite the resume before his days as Captain America, and Twitter is blowing up about it.

While fans know that the Avengers: Endgame star, 38, has been around the acting block for a while, in films such as The Perfect Score and Not Another Teen Movie, an observant fan noticed that Evans was even involved in board games back in the day.

Author Dana Schwartz shared a piece of Evans’ past work on Twitter, revealing that he was on the cover for Mystery Date, a board game conceived in the 1960’s.

“Wow @ChrisEvans I think you have some explaining to do ‘Tyler,’ Schwartz wrote on Twitter, with a picture of Evans on the 1999 version of the board game, where he was known as being one of the three mystery men, named Tyler, the “beach date.”

At the time, Evans would have been only 18-years-old, and had yet to appear in a single film.

wow @ChrisEvans I think you have some explaining to do "tyler" pic.twitter.com/q0MSeC0B6o — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) June 25, 2019

“I can’t believe my twelve year old self was dating chris evans this whole time,” Schwartz joked in a second tweet.

Mystery Date was released in 1965 and primarily marketed towards young girls. The objective of the game is for the player to assemble an outfit by acquiring three matching color-coded cards, which then must match the outfit of the date at the mystery door.

Twitter immediately jumped onboard the hilarious discovery, joking about the A-list actor’s prior gig.

“I don’t know. Family, stability… the guy who wanted all that went in the ice 75 years ago. I think someone else came out. No YOU hang up. No, YOU!” one Twitter user joked, using a shot of Evans on the phone from the board game to reference his famed role as Steve Rogers, a.k.a. Captain America.

"I don't know. Family, stability… the guy who wanted all that went in the ice 75 years ago. I think someone else came out. No YOU hang up. No, YOU!" pic.twitter.com/0s0oq5qM7g — Matt Fernandez (@FattMernandez) June 25, 2019

“THIS IS LIKE FINDING OUT MY WHOLE LIFE HAS BEEN A LIE,” wrote another surprised Twitter user.

While he has become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood over the years, Evans has remained humble and true to his roots throughout his success, as evident last month, when he attended his 20-year high school reunion.

Evans returned to his hometown of Sudbury, Massachusetts and mingled with his former Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School classmates at Conrad’s Restaurant, which excited many of his childhood pals.

“Many people wanted to take pictures with him,” manager Donna Scott told Boston.com “Everyone was pretty excited that he was there.”

A Twitter user shared a photo of Evans wearing a white T-shirt and a black cardigan, writing, “Chris Evans attending his 20 year high school reunion and writing ‘Chris’ on his little name tag the same weekend Endgame becomes the 2nd highest grossing movie of all time feels like the Chris Evansiest thing to ever Chris Evans.”