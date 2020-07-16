"Keep being the man you are, we need people like you," Chris Evans told the 6-year-old boy

Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo and More Avengers Praise Little Boy Who Saved Sister in Dog Attack

Warning: The images included in this story may be graphic to some readers.

While the Avengers cast may only play superheroes onscreen, they definitely know a real-life hero when they see one.

Several members of the Marvel cast, including Chris Evans (Captain America), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk) and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) among others, reached out to 6-year-old Bridger Walker this week after hearing the incredible story of how he risked his life to save his younger sister from a brutal dog attack, suffering injuries to his face in the rescue.

On July 9, the young boy from Wyoming jumped into action when he saw a German Shepard charge at his younger sister. Bridger was bitten on his face and head numerous times as he blocked his sibling from getting hurt, an attack that left him needing 90 stitches to fix the damage, according to a statement from Bridger's aunt, Nikki Walker.

“If someone had to die, I thought it should be me," Bridger told his family of why he stepped in to save his sister.

And as a huge Avengers fan, his aunt gave a shout out to the superhero squad in an Instagram post on Monday to share the miraculous story.

Two days later, Nikki shared an adorable clip of Bridger — suited up in his Captain America costume — watching a video message from Evans, who plays the superhero star.

"I'm sure you've heard a lot of this over the last couple days, but let me be the next to tell you — pal, you're a hero. What you did was so brave, so selfless, your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother," Evans told the little boy.

He also added that he would be sending Bridger "an authentic Captain America shield," which brought a huge smile to the little boy's face.

"Keep being the man you are, we need people like you," Evans continued. "Hang in there, I know recovery might be tough, but based on what I've seen, I don't think there's much that can slow you down."

Ruffalo was also one of the first celebrities to reply to Nikki's Instagram, sharing his immense "admiration" for the little boy.

"People who put the well beings of others in front of themselves are the most heroic and thoughtful people I know. I truly respect and admire your courage and your heart," the actor wrote. "People or fighting against people or walking around like a tough guy. Real courage is knowing what is right to do and doing it even when it might end up hurting you somehow. You are more of man than many, many I have seen or known."

Larson then responded that she would be "DM'ing" Bridger with a special message.

Robbie Amell, who plays Firestorm on the superhero series The Flash, chimed in and added that Bridger is "a real hero."

"What an amazing big brother superhero!!❤️," said Grant Gust, who plays the Flash on the CW series.

Anne Hathaway was so inspired by Bridger's story that she shared it on her own Instagram feed.

"I'm not an Avenger, but I know a superhero when I see one. I can only hope I’m half as brave in my life as you are in yours, Bridger," she shared, alongside photos of Bridger and his sister. ⁣

"Hey @markruffalo, do you need a teammate??" she asked the Marvel star.

Many other non-superhero celebrities also flocked to the comments on Nikki's Instagram post.

Octavia Spencer replied, "I’m not an avenger but I know and appreciate them as I appreciate your little hero. Angel hugs for you."

"You can measure height but you can’t measure heart 💪🏼 #hero," wrote Mike Sorrentino, while Kevin Jonas said Bridger is "a true hero."

Riverdale's Vanessa Morgan later said, "👏🏽so brave!!! Best big brother & True hero."