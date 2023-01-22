Chris Evans Jokes with Jeremy Renner After His Accident: 'Has Anyone Even Checked' on the Snowplow?

Jeremy Renner can always count on friend Chris Evans to be there for him.

Shortly after Renner, 52, posted a message on social media about being on the mend and looking forward with a positive outlook after his snowplow accident, Evans, 41, reacted with a light-hearted response to his Marvel costar.

"That's one tough mf'er," Evans wrote after Renner posted a photograph of himself in a bed receiving what appeared to be physical therapy. He then asked, "Has anyone even checked on the snowcat???" referring to the PistenBully vehicle that was involved in Renner's accident.

"Sending so much love," the Lightyear star concluded, adding a single red heart emoji.

In response, Renner showcased that his humor remains intact after his accident, writing back to Evans: "Love you brother…. I did check on the snow cat , she needs fuel."

Renner was airlifted to a local medical center on Jan. 1 after he was run over by an "extremely large piece of snow-removal equipment" he owns. The accident occurred as he cleared his driveway and helped his neighbors remove snow after a significant snowfall in the area, his reps and Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said in the days after the incident.

The Mayor of Kingstown star suffered "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries," according to a statement from his rep, and underwent emergency surgery the next day.

A source close to Renner told PEOPLE this month that while the actor is on the mend, he faces "a long road to recovery."

"Jeremy is making positive progress," continued the source, echoing a sentiment from Renner's sister Kym, who also told PEOPLE that The Avengers star was "crushing all progress goals."

In his latest Instagram post, Renner detailed his ongoing recovery.

"Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love ❤️," he wrote.

The actor then said that he wanted "to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all," adding, "These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all 🙏❤️🙏."

Prior to that, Renner revealed that he had returned to his Nevada home for the first time after his accident in a different social media post.

Replying to a tweet from the official Mayor of Kingstown Twitter account about the series' season two premiere, Renner indicated he was able to watch the new episode of his Paramount+ series from the comfort of his own home, writing, "Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home 🙏❤️🙏."