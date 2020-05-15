The actor told Jimmy Fallon he feels like "an old man" for waiting so long to sign up for the social media platform

Chris Evans Jokes He 'Caved' and Joined Instagram Since, 'I Had Too Many Good Pictures of My Dog’

Everyone loves coming across a cute dog photo on their feed, Chris Evans included.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I guess I caved," Evans said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday of getting on the social media platform. "I feel like such an old man. I'm so late to the party. You know what it is? I had too many good pictures of my dog. I was like, they're being wasted in my phone. I need to put these somewhere."

Image zoom Chris Evans and Dodger chris evans/instagram

Fallon, 45, then asked the actor about the unfortunate quarantine cut that Evans gave Dodger.

"I had done it once before right when quarantine began, I gave him jut a little bit of a trim, just with a little bit of timidity," Evans recalled. "And it went great so I got a little confident and put on a shorter attachment and it exploded in my face and I kept trying to fix it and eventually I was like, alright, I've just got to cut my losses."

When the late night host asked for tips about shaving his own dog, Evans recommended "don't go against" the pooch's hair

RELATED VIDEO: Chris Evans Kept 'All the Sweaters' from 'Knives Out' — Find Out What Else the Cast Is Guilty Of

Evans also spoke with Fallon about the fan-favorite cable knit sweater he wore in Knives Out, a look that amassed its own following after the mystery movie came out in November. But despite the popularity Evans says he feels like he "can't wear" cable knit sweaters anymore — even those he loves them.

"I don't know if it works anymore," Evans said. "I love that sweater. I love those sweaters. I love cable knits. That's my favorite thing about winter."