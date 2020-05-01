Chris Evans Joins Instagram and Offers a One-on-One with Avengers Cast for All in Challenge

Chris Evans finally joined Instagram — and is giving one lucky fan a one-on-one with several of his Avengers costars

Chris Evans has joined Instagram — and he's got a special surprise for one lucky fan!

The actor, 38, shared his first Instagram video on Friday while participating in the All in Challenge after being nominated by Chris Pratt on Wednesday.

"I am accepting the All in Challenge. I was challenged by Chris Pratt," Evans said. "This is a great cause, this helps get food to people who are in need during this COVID nightmare, so I am very happy to be doing this."

He continued, "Now I saw what Pratt is offering, I can’t compete with that, I can’t get you eaten by a dinosaur. But here’s what I can offer: a virtual hang out with me and five of my closest friends: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner."

"We can do a private Q&A, you can ask us anything, we’ll spill the beans, then maybe some games," Evans said. "I would recommend Scattergories."

The Defending Jacob actor also challenged a couple of his Avengers costars, Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie, as well as the "great" Billy Porter.

All of the money raised toward Evans’ challenge will go directly toward Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry. Donations can be made at http://allinchallenge.in/chrisevans.

One winner will get the chance to invite two friends to join the Avengers cast on a 40-minute virtual hang out.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro recently participated, offering a "walk-on role" in their upcoming Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon. The film opens in 2021.

To pay it forward, DiCaprio challenged Matthew McConaughey and Ellen DeGeneres while De Niro challenged Jamie Foxx.