The winner and a guest will join Chris Evans on the red carpet in Los Angeles for the premiere of his upcoming flick The Gray Man

Chris Evans Invites Two Lucky Fans to Accompany Him to The Gray Man Premiere — How to Enter

Chris Evans Invites Two Lucky Fans to Accompany Him to Premiere of The Gray Man — How to Enter

Chris Evans Invites Two Lucky Fans to Accompany Him to Premiere of The Gray Man — How to Enter

Two Chris Evans fans will have the experience of a lifetime next month.

The 40-year-old actor has teamed up with Omaze on a contest in which the winner and a guest "will receive access to attend the upcoming premiere of The Gray Man, walk the red carpet and take a photo with Chris Evans," according to the official contest rules.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Chosen by random drawing, the lucky winner and their plus-one will also have their flights and 4-star hotel covered for the trip to Los Angeles — a total approximate retail value of $3,500 — and "be among the first to see" The Gray Man, costarring Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas.

Evans promoted the contest, which benefits nonprofit Christopher's Haven (based in the actor's hometown of Boston), in a series of photos in which he holds up signs reading, "Want to see a movie with me?", "Join me on the red carpet!" and "Be my VIP guest."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

The Gray Man Chris Evans as Lloyd Hansen Chris Evans in The Gray Man (2022) | Credit: Paul Abell/Netflix

A first trailer for The Gray Man dropped last month, showing Gosling, 41, as a CIA agent squaring off against his unhinged former colleague (Evans).

The action-packed footage also gave glimpses of de Armas, 34, and Regé-Jean Page in the film.

According to an official synopsis, "The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Gosling), a.k.a., Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death."

"But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (de Armas) has his back. He'll need it."

Adapted from Mark Greaney's book series, the spy thriller is set to launch a new franchise revolving around Gosling's character and reportedly boasts a budget upward of $200 million. It is described by directors Joe and Anthony Russo as a "fight to death," Entertainment Weekly reported.

"It's hard to find somebody at Chris Evans' level to step into a villain," Joe, 50, told EW. "It's why you traditionally don't get a Ryan Gosling versus Chris Evans movie. But he's at a point where [playing the villain] is more entertaining to him than playing a hero, so we're able to get two giant movie stars that face off against each other."

He added, "They're very complicated characters with competing agendas, and it's a fight to the death."

Fans wishing to enter the contest to be Evans' guest at The Gray Man's July 13 L.A. premiere can do so from now through June 26 at omaze.com.