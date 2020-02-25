Chris Evans in Talks to Star as Sinister Dentist in Little Shop of Horrors Remake (Report)

Captain America’s next move is a little more sinister.

Chris Evans, who hung up his shield in last year’s Avengers: Endgame, is reportedly in talks to star as sadistic dentist Orin Scrivello in the upcoming Little Shop of Horrors big screen remake, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Evans, 38, seemed to confirm the report by retweeting the magazine’s article and adding a tooth emoji with an exclamation point. The role was originally played by Steve Martin in the 1986 movie based on the Off-Broadway musical.

The actor isn’t the only one circling the project — Taron Egerton and Scarlett Johansson are reportedly in talks for the lead roles of Seymour and Audrey, according to THR.

Little Shop of Horrors follows Seymour, a down-on-his luck florist who helps turn his boss’ plant shop around when he discovers a rare (and voracious) plant. He names the mysterious greenery after his co-worker Audrey, his longtime crush.

Evan’s Orin is Audrey’s abusive ex-boyfriend who likes hitting the laughing gas and making his patients suffer a little too much.

The sci-fi musical first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, and became a global phenomenon (thanks, in part, to a hit 1986 film adaptation that starred Rick Moranis, Steve Martin, and original cast member Ellen Green). A staple in high schools across the country, the show is known for its catchy score, with songs like “Suddenly Seymour,” “Somewhere That’s Green,” “Skid Row,” and the title track, “Little Shop of Horrors.”

It is currently enjoying an Off-Broadway run that first opened with Mindhunter star Jonathan Groff in the lead role, before Tony nominee Gideon Glick took over the part.

Evans seems to be favoring more villainous parts since playing the ultimate good guy in the Avengers franchise. He last hit the big screen in Knives Out as the suspicious grandson Ransom Drysdale, one of the suspects in the family after millionaire patriarch Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) died mysteriously.

If Evans and Johansson, 35, both sign on, this would serve as a reunion for the stars who served as part of the original six Avengers.