Chris Evans Says He's Turned Down Hosting 'Saturday Night Live' for 'Years': 'It's Terrifying to Me'

"To me, [hosting] would just be one of those things that every single night I would wake up in a cold sweat," the actor admitted

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on April 12, 2023 09:41 AM
Chris Evans poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film 'Lightyear'
Chris Evans. Photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Chris Evans likely won't host Saturday Night Live any time soon.

While discussing his Ghosted costar Ana de Armas' upcoming appearance on the longtime NBC sketch-comedy show, the Gray Man actor, 41, told Entertainment Tonight Canada that unlike de Armas, he is hesitant to take on hosting duties himself.

"A cameo, I can handle. I've avoided hosting SNL like the plague for years now just because I'm so scared. It's terrifying to me," he said, responding to a question about whether he would consider making a cameo during de Armas' stint as host.

"To me, [hosting] would just be one of those things that every single night I would wake up in a cold sweat," Evans explained. "A cameo sounds great, that's perfect. In and out … get your toes wet."

"But hosting … I tip my hat to her. She's going to be amazing. But it would provide a lot of sleepless nights for me," he added.

Chris Evans arrives at the Premiere of Lionsgate's 'Knives Out' at Regency Village Theatre on November 14, 2019 in Westwood, California
Chris Evans. Jerod Harris/Getty

Evans appeared to further elaborate on his decision not to host SNL later in the interview, saying that he believes he's "not a funny person" and adding, "maybe I only feel that because I have very, very funny friends who once told me I'm not a funny person."

He continued, "I just know how I would feel … it would just be an everyday anxiety, constant regret: 'Why did I do this? I could have been comfortable at my house, in my bed, not worrying about this.' "

PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive said in November 2022 that he's ready to slow down a bit after 20-plus years into his career, and be a bit pickier with his roles.

"The most enjoyable aspect of my career right now is feeling secure enough to take my foot off the gas," Evans told PEOPLE. "I feel like I have a bit more freedom to take time away from the industry and still find projects that will satisfy my creative appetite when I return."

In his latest project, Evans reunites with his Knives Out and Gray Man costar de Armas, 34, as he plays an ordinary man who becomes infatuated with a secret agent (de Armas) who gets propelled into a world of international adventure as he seeks her out.

"Ghosted is a romance/adventure in the vein of Romancing the Stone," he told PEOPLE. "I love working with Ana. She's an incredibly versatile actress and really fun on set."

Evans added, "Neither of us have played characters like this and audiences are in for a really fun ride."

Ghosted premieres on Apple TV+ April 21.

