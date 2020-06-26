Chris Evans Has 'Embarrassing' Behind-the-Scenes Video of Avengers Cast Dancing to Grease Song

Chris Evans revealed he has some "embarrassing" behind-the-scenes footage of his Avengers costars dancing to a Grease song

Chris Evans kept several memorabilia from his time playing Captain America — including one video he says will never see the light of day.

The actor, 39, spoke to his Avengers: Endgame costar Paul Rudd for Variety’s Actors on Actors issue in which he recalled how he’d tried to commemorate filming 2016’s Captain America: Civil War.

“I don’t know if you remember this,” Evans told Rudd, 51. “It was literally the day I met you, [Anthony] Mackie and I and Scarlett [Johansson] got in our head that we were going to shoot — this is so hilarious — a little video just for the Marvel gang, like a little culmination, like a yearbook video, set to that song from Grease.”

Evans then sang a line from the song, saying, “‘We go together, like rama lama,’ whatever that song is. We were just going to go around take little clips of videos of people dancing and cut it altogether.”

The actor revealed Rudd had been “a great sport” for dancing on his first day with the full Avengers crew.

“You willingly danced with little explanation from me, and then I never completed the video,” Evans said. “I just abandoned it. But I got that footage of our first day of meeting of you dancing.”

Image zoom Chris Evans as Captain America Everett

Evans then looked for the video on his phone and eventually stumbled upon it.

“I found it. It’s unbelievable,” he said. “I can’t show it — it’s way too embarrassing.”

When Evans asked Rudd if there would be a third installment in the Ant-Man franchise, Rudd said, "I'm not going to be able to say anything, Chris. You know the world."

"I might as well ask you what your paychecks are. I don't know," Evans said, before jokingly asking, "Paul, what's your penis size?"