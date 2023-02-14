Chris Evans Shares Sweet Photos with Girlfriend Alba Baptista for Valentine's Day

A source told PEOPLE this past November that the couple had been together "for over a year and it's serious"

Published on February 14, 2023 12:50 PM
Photo: Chris Evans/Instagram

Chris Evans is celebrating one sweet Valentine's Day.

The actor and current PEOPLE Sexiest Man Alive, 41, shared a photo montage of himself and girlfriend Alba Baptista on Tuesday in honor of the holiday, including shots of the couple hiking and traveling together, sharing some PDA, and hanging out with his dog Dodger.

While the post was presented without commentary, the next Instagram Story showed Baptista, 25, become acquainted with an iconic Nintendo game.

"...I introduced her to Mario Bros 3," Evans wrote on top of the video, which showed his girlfriend reacting while trying to evade virtual danger in the game. "(She hates this video but I LOVE it)," he added.

Chris Evans/Instagram

The post comes just over a month after Evans shared a video compilation on his Instagram Story of himself and his Portuguese actress girlfriend scaring each other throughout last year as they did laundry, passed through doorways or simply walked past each other.

"A look back at 2022 ❤️❤️❤️," the Avengers: Endgame actor wrote at the top of the video, which shows the pair surprising each other on eight separate occasions.

Chris Evans/Instagram

The fun 2022 wrap-up clip marked the first time Evans has shared any details of his relationship with Baptista on social media since a source confirmed the pair were dating to PEOPLE in November.

At the time, the source said Evans and Baptista had been together "for over a year and it's serious," adding, "They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her."

RELATED VIDEO: Chris Evans "Absolutely" Wants to Settle Down and Have a Family: "I Love Love"

News of Evans' relationship with Baptista came after the Lightyear actor was named PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive and opened up about his desire to one day settle down and start a family.

"That's absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family," he told PEOPLE at the time. "When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared."

Baptista starred in 2022's Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris and is also known for her role on Netflix's Warrior Nun.

Chris Evans/Instagram

She speaks five languages and is the daughter of an engineer and a translator. In 2018, she did an extensive amount of humanitarian work at an orphanage in Cambodia focusing on education. In 2021, she won the Shooting Star award at the Berlin Film Festival.

Though Evans and Baptista first sparked romance rumors in January 2022, eagle-eyed fans reported that the actor first started following her in fall 2020, with Baptista following him back in 2021 while they were both filming projects in Europe.

