Chris Evans Gets Scared by Brother Scott (Again!) — but Gets Him Back: 'Don't Start None'

Chris Evans and Scott Evans' scare war doesn't seem to be coming to an end anytime soon!

The brothers are continuing their attempts at one-upping each other's blood pressure, as seen in hilarious video on their respective Instagram Stories over the weekend.

In the first video, as seen in clips captured by BuzzFeed, Chris, 39, walks into the house with his dog Dodger, having an adorable conversation with the pup while remaining oblivious to being filmed by Scott, 37.

After the Avengers: Endgame actor beckons the "goof" Dodger to "get inside," Scott shouts his name, which elicits a terrified response from the older Evans.

On Sunday, Chris shared that he got his brother back, though, posting a video of Scott jumping back with his mouth open in horror after Chris shouts his name in a similar fashion.

Chris can then be heard laughing from behind the camera as Scott visibly relaxes upon realizing what happened.

"Yeah, you idiot!" Chris says.

"Don't start none, won't be none," the latter wrote atop his clip, adding, "(Wow my laugh sounds like sandpaper ... I had just woken up.)"

This isn't the first time the brothers have set out to out-spook each other as of late. Last month, Scott was first to scare his brother by popping out from behind a wall and screaming, "Chris!" while the Captain America star was walking down the hallway and humming to himself.

The Marvel actor — showing off his ripped arms in a tank top — let out a scream before laughing at his brother's success. "Finally got a good scare on this guy," Scott wrote alongside a video of his brother's reaction.

The Knives Out star reposted the video alongside the words "Game on," signaling that his scare attempt would be coming up next. A couple of hours later, Chris got his sibling back by screaming, "Scott!" as his younger sibling came out of the bathroom.