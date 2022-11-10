Chris Evans Is Dating Actress Alba Baptista: 'It's Serious,' Says Source — He's 'Never Been Happier'

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista have been dating "for over a year," a source tells PEOPLE

By Kara Warner
and
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 10, 2022 02:55 PM

Chris Evans has a new love in his life.

The Lightyear actor, 41, has been dating Portuguese actress Alba Baptista "for over a year and it's serious," a source tells PEOPLE, adding, "They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her."

Reps for Evans and Baptista did not respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Baptista, 25, starred in this year's Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris. She speaks five languages and is the daughter of an engineer and a translator. In 2018, she did an extensive amount of humanitarian work at an orphanage in Cambodia focusing on education. Last year, she won the Shooting Star award at the Berlin Film Festival.

This week, Evans was named PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive. In the cover story, the Captain America alum said he's feeling "very content" with life right now, focused on work-life balance and spending as much downtime as possible with his loved ones.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/chris-evans" data-inlink="true">Chris Evans</a>, Alba Baptista
Chris Evans, Alba Baptista. Vivien Killilea/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"That's absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family," added Evans. "When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared."

"So it's also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important," he said. "I love the idea of tradition and ceremony. I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that — I can't think of anything better."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/chris-evans" data-inlink="true">Chris Evans</a> Sexiest Man Alive 2022
Michael Schwartz

As he's gotten older, Evans said he's gotten better as a romantic partner.

"You spend a lot of time learning what's been helpful and what hasn't been," he said. "We all have patterns, hang-ups or baggage that repeat and echo, so I've really been able to kind of identify where I need improvement and what works."

"I also really see the value and strength behind saying, 'I'm sorry.' If you're able in those vulnerable moments to stay calm and listen, and say you're sorry even if you don't think you've done anything wrong because it's not from your perspective it's from the other person's, I think that opens up a door in a very healthy way," said Evans.

Evans previously dated actresses Jenny Slate, Minka Kelly and Jessica Biel.

Related Articles
Chris Evans Sexiest Man Alive 2022
Sexiest Man Alive Chris Evans 'Absolutely' Wants to Settle Down and Have a Family: 'I Love Love'
Chris Evans Sexiest Man Alive 2022
Chris Evans Is PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive: 'My Mom Will Be So Happy'
Chris Evans Sexiest Man Alive 2022
Sexiest Man Alive Chris Evans Jokes His 'Old' Age Is Showing: 'If I Have Two Beers, I Wear It'
Chris Evans ; Paul Rudd ; Sexiest Man Alive
Chris Evans Says It's 'Damn Near Impossible' to Follow Paul Rudd as Sexiest Man Alive
Chris Evans Sexiest Man Alive 2022
Sexiest Man Alive Chris Evans Recalls His First Kiss, First Crushes, First Job and More
Sexiest Man Alive announced on Stephen Colbert credit The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Chris Evans, PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive, Shares His 'Sexy' Midterms Message
Chris Evans Sexiest Man Alive 2022
Stephen Colbert Reveals PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive on 'Late Show' — See the 'Sexy Contenders'
MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 19: US actor Dwayne Johnson attends the "Black Adam" photocall at NH Collection Madrid Eurobuilding hotel on October 19, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Cuadra/WireImage); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: 77th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Chris Evans arrives to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020. -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans' Christmas Movie Kicks Off Production: 'The Trouble Begins'
Gwyneth Paltrow (L) and Brad Falchuk attend Netflix's "The Politician" Season One Premiere at DGA Theater on September 26, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix) ; HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Brad Pitt arrives at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Gwyneth Paltrow's Husband Isn't Bothered by Her Friendship with Ex Brad Pitt, Actress Says
Chris Evans poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film 'Lightyear'
Chris Evans Says He's 'Laser-Focused on Finding a Partner' to Spend His Life With
Chris Evans Says His Pet Dodger Is ‘a Cut Above the Average Dog’: ‘I'm Probably Biased’
Chris Evans Shares Sweet Dog Dad Highlights in New 'Dodger's Story' Ad Spot for Jinx
Brad Pitt poses with his Oscar in the press room during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California
Brad Pitt's Dating History: From Jennifer Aniston to Emily Ratajkowski
3nd Annual Sean Penn & Friends HELP HAITI HOME Gala - Inside
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's Relationship Timeline
Charlize Theron - Harpers Bazaar
Charlize Theron Says She Turned Down a Relationship During Pandemic: 'I Just Feel So Out of Practice'
Eiza González and Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa and Eiza González's Relationship Timeline
Chris Pine attends the "Don't Worry Darling" red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 05, 2022 in Venice, Italy
Chris Pine's Dating History: From Annabelle Wallis to Olivia Munn