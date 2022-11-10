Entertainment Movies Chris Evans Is Dating Actress Alba Baptista: 'It's Serious,' Says Source — He's 'Never Been Happier' Chris Evans and Alba Baptista have been dating "for over a year," a source tells PEOPLE By Kara Warner and Benjamin VanHoose Benjamin VanHoose Twitter Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 10, 2022 02:55 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Chris Evans has a new love in his life. The Lightyear actor, 41, has been dating Portuguese actress Alba Baptista "for over a year and it's serious," a source tells PEOPLE, adding, "They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her." Reps for Evans and Baptista did not respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment. Baptista, 25, starred in this year's Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris. She speaks five languages and is the daughter of an engineer and a translator. In 2018, she did an extensive amount of humanitarian work at an orphanage in Cambodia focusing on education. Last year, she won the Shooting Star award at the Berlin Film Festival. This week, Evans was named PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive. In the cover story, the Captain America alum said he's feeling "very content" with life right now, focused on work-life balance and spending as much downtime as possible with his loved ones. Sexiest Man Alive Chris Evans Recalls His First Kiss, First Crushes, First Job and More Chris Evans, Alba Baptista. Vivien Killilea/Getty Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday. "That's absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family," added Evans. "When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared." "So it's also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important," he said. "I love the idea of tradition and ceremony. I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that — I can't think of anything better." Michael Schwartz As he's gotten older, Evans said he's gotten better as a romantic partner. "You spend a lot of time learning what's been helpful and what hasn't been," he said. "We all have patterns, hang-ups or baggage that repeat and echo, so I've really been able to kind of identify where I need improvement and what works." "I also really see the value and strength behind saying, 'I'm sorry.' If you're able in those vulnerable moments to stay calm and listen, and say you're sorry even if you don't think you've done anything wrong because it's not from your perspective it's from the other person's, I think that opens up a door in a very healthy way," said Evans. Evans previously dated actresses Jenny Slate, Minka Kelly and Jessica Biel.