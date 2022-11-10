Chris Evans Is Dating Actress Alba Baptista: 'It's Serious,' Says Source — He's 'Never Been Happier'

Chris Evans has a new love in his life.

The Lightyear actor, 41, has been dating Portuguese actress Alba Baptista "for over a year and it's serious," a source tells PEOPLE, adding, "They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her."

Reps for Evans and Baptista did not respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Baptista, 25, starred in this year's Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris. She speaks five languages and is the daughter of an engineer and a translator. In 2018, she did an extensive amount of humanitarian work at an orphanage in Cambodia focusing on education. Last year, she won the Shooting Star award at the Berlin Film Festival.

This week, Evans was named PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive. In the cover story, the Captain America alum said he's feeling "very content" with life right now, focused on work-life balance and spending as much downtime as possible with his loved ones.

"That's absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family," added Evans. "When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared."

"So it's also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important," he said. "I love the idea of tradition and ceremony. I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that — I can't think of anything better."

Michael Schwartz

As he's gotten older, Evans said he's gotten better as a romantic partner.

"You spend a lot of time learning what's been helpful and what hasn't been," he said. "We all have patterns, hang-ups or baggage that repeat and echo, so I've really been able to kind of identify where I need improvement and what works."

"I also really see the value and strength behind saying, 'I'm sorry.' If you're able in those vulnerable moments to stay calm and listen, and say you're sorry even if you don't think you've done anything wrong because it's not from your perspective it's from the other person's, I think that opens up a door in a very healthy way," said Evans.

Evans previously dated actresses Jenny Slate, Minka Kelly and Jessica Biel.