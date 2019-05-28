Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth Joke About Their Marvel Bromance: We’re 'Like Kids in School'

Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth grew so close during their Avengers tenure that it might have worked against them.

Hemsworth appears on the latest cover of Variety, where he opens up about playing Thor for almost ten years. When it comes to Evans, who plays Captain America, Hemsworth said they grew so close that they weren’t allowed to do press together.

“With Chris Evans, I have a real brotherly bond,” Hemsworth said. “I think they wouldn’t pair us up on this press tour, because we just spend the whole time screwing around and none of it is on topic.”

Variety asked Evans if he felt the same, and the actor confirmed it was true.

“Which is such bulls—!” Evans responded. “We had too much fun together, and truly like kids in school, we were separated because we weren’t getting s— done.”

“I would love to do one of those ’80s buddy comedies, where we could shed the characters we are known for,” Evans added.

Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans Gavin Bond

The two Avengers: Endgame stars recently opened up to PEOPLE about their friendship and the first time they met — before their Marvel characters made them household names.

Hemsworth, 35, has a clear recollection of their first interactions inside a New York City nightclub roughly 10 years ago.

“We were just talking about this. I think it was in a club in New York,” he said.

“Was it really?” asked Evans, 37.

“Seriously. I think I went out and you’d just done your movie [Captain America: The First Avenger]. I was training for Thor and someone introduced us. We got home about 7 the next morning,” Hemsworth revealed.

“That sounds about right,” Evans said. “I’d be hard-pressed to remember the details.”

The Australian actor and Boston native, known as “Hemmy” and “Evans” on the Avengers movie sets, said they knew they were going to get along almost instantly.

“We were like, ‘Cool, working together will be easy then,” said Hemsworth.

Added Evans: “That’s the way it’s been across the Marvel landscape. It’s always felt like old hat with the cast.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.