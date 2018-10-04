Chris Evans Teases That He's Done Playing Captain America for Good: It's Been 'an Honor'

The era of Chris Evans as Captain America could be nearing its end.

The actor, who has played the popular Marvel character since 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, announced on Twitter Thursday that he was officially done with filming on Avengers — and seemingly done playing Cap.

“It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful,” Evans, 37, tweeted, with fans immediately flooding the replies with messages of thanks and some saying they were equally emotional.

Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 4, 2018

Evans previously alluded to retiring the superhero in a New York Times profile, where he said, “You want to get off the train before they push you off.”

Everett

After the original, Evans went on to reprise his character in 2012’s The Avengers, 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier, 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, 2016’s Captain America: Civil War and this year’s Avengers: Infinity War. Evans will also star in the still untitled Avengers 4.

RELATED: Robert Downey Jr. Reveals Five Original Avengers Got Matching Tattoos

Evans formed a tight friendship with the rest of the Avengers during the 8 years of filming. He even got a matching tattoo with Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner, with Mark Ruffalo being the only holdout from the main cast.

They’re all set to reprise their roles in Avengers 4, set to release May 3, 2019.