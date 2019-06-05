Chris Evans Blasts Three 'Homophobic' Men in Boston Who Want to Throw a 'Straight Pride' Parade

Chris Evans has no time for three men hoping to start a “Straight Pride Parade” in his hometown of Boston.

Evans, who was born in the Massachusetts capital, responded to a tweet from the Washington Post‘s coverage of the men’s initiative on Wednesday with a sarcastic proposal.

“Wow! Cool initiative, fellas!! Just a thought, instead of ‘Straight Pride’ parade, how about this: The ‘desperately trying to bury our own gay thoughts by being homophobic because no one taught us how to access our emotions as children’ parade? Whatta ya think? Too on the nose??” Evans, 37, tweeted.

Evans continued his condemnation towards “straight pride” events on Twitter by sharing a post from author James Bell about how misguided the gatherings are.

“Wow, the number gay/straight pride parade false equivalencies are disappointing. For those who don’t understand the difference, see below. Instead of going immediately to anger(which is actually just fear of what you don’t understand)take a moment to search for empathy and growth,” Evans wrote.

“There’s nothing I’ve ever had to fight for, or struggle against, because I’m straight,” Bell wrote in the post Evans urged his followers to read. “And therefore, there isn’t any reason to take pride in it. Grateful for the privileges I get? Sure. But pride? I don’t see it. What I do see is that this parade is misnamed. It’s not a ‘Straight Pride Parade.’ I should be called a ‘I’m a homophobic piece of s—‘ parade.”

The potential parade comes from Boston resident Mark Sahady and two other co-organizers who want to hold the gathering in late August in response to the city’s Pride Month celebrations that celebrate the LGBTQI community. He also made several comments on his original Facebook post explaining why he felt it was necessary.

“For them everything is based upon identity and whether or not one is categorized as a victim or an oppressor,” Sahady wrote on Facebook, according to the Post. “If you get victim status then you are entitled to celebrate yourself and expect those with oppressor status to defer to your feelings.”