Chris Evans Backflips into Pool Shirtless for Final Swim of Season: 'It Was Freezing'

Chris Evans is making the most of the end of swim season.

The Captain America actor shared a video to his Instagram Story Tuesday capturing his final dip in his pool.

“Last swim before the pool hibernates,” he wrote atop the video, which features the tattooed 39-year-old shirtless and completing a perfect backflip into the water.

“It was freezing!” he added, a fact that becomes clear when Evans enters the water and immediately yells out a series of expletives. He also quipped a joke about his pale skin, writing, “I wonder what it’s like to be tan.”

Last month, Evans made headlines after he accidentally shared a private photo of himself on his Instagram Story and fans caught the picture, which was shown when his camera roll was briefly onscreen at the end of a video.

Just two days later, the star was ready to joke about the mishap — and make the most of a less-than-ideal situation. Hinting on Twitter about what happened, the actor used the opportunity to encourage his fans to vote in the upcoming presidential election.

"Now that I have your attention ... VOTE Nov 3rd!!!" he wrote.

In an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show shortly after the accidental post, Evans explained why he was being a good sport about the "embarrassing" mistake. “That’s called turning a frown upside down," he told Hall.

“It was an interesting weekend full of lessons learned, a lot of teachable moments,” Evans said. “It’s embarrassing, but you gotta roll with the punches. I have fantastic fans who came to my support.”

Evans often uses his platform to encourage civic engagement, even founding A Starting Point, a fact-based bipartisan website for basic political topics and policies.

"It's not that I'm specifically drawn to politics. It's just when you look around, you try to figure out how can you help," he told PEOPLE in August.