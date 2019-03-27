Chris Evans Opens Up About His Bachelor Lifestyle: I ‘Fear Being Enveloped’

Chris Evans doesn’t mind being alone.

The 37-year-old actor behind Captain America appears on the latest cover of The Hollywood Reporter where he gets real about why he’s still single.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’m the one who fears being enveloped. I was always a really autonomous guy my whole life,” he said. “Camping by myself is one of my favorite things. I really like to be with someone who also has their own thing to do as well, you know? If I’m with someone who just kind of adopts my life, that can feel a bit suffocating.”

RELATED: Chris Evans Teases That He’s Done Playing Captain America for Good: It’s Been ‘an Honor’

Evans was most recently linked to Jenny Slate after the two met on the 2016 set of Gifted. They dated on-and-off before calling it quits in 2018.

Before that, the actor dated Jessica Biel for around five years between 2001 and 2006 and was later linked to Minka Kelly a few times in the years after.

WATCH: Robert Downey Jr. Hilariously Battles with Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo Over Their Facial Hair

Evans next appears on Avengers: Endgame, set to hit theaters on April 26, and has hinted that it’s his last time suiting up as Steve Rogers for the Marvel Universe. The actor told THR that he’s looking forward to slowing down in the next few years.

“Momentum is a real fallacy, in my opinion,” he said. “But it has a really strong hold on a lot of actors’ mentalities. You really believe that while the ball’s rolling, you gotta keep it rolling. I could be wrong, but to me — I just don’t believe in that. I don’t think that’s real.”