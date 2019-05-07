Chris Evans Surprises His Former Classmates at Their 20-Year High School Reunion

Chris Evans paid a visit to his hometown for a special reunion as Avengers: Endgame was racking up $2 billion at the worldwide box office.

The 37-year-old actor stopped by Sudbury, Massachusetts on Saturday to reunite with some of his childhood friends for his 20-year high school reunion, according to Boston.com.

Evans mingled with his former Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School classmates at Conrad’s Restaurant, according to the outlet.

Donna Scott, one of the managers at the restaurant, told Boston.com the actor appeared to be having a good time.

“Many people wanted to take pictures with him,” Scott said. “Everyone was pretty excited that he was there.”

Scott said the waitstaff were also excited to see the Captain America actor there, with one of her employees managing to ask for a photo with the star.

Chris Evans attending his 20 year high school reunion and writing “Chris” on his little name tag the same weekend Endgame becomes the 2nd highest grossing movie of all time feels like the Chris Evansiest thing to ever Chris Evans pic.twitter.com/Bnc9vVsd1W — Collin (@collinsapera) May 5, 2019

“I know one of my waiters heard that he was in there,” Scott said. “And he has two young boys, so he purposely made a point to come into the room to ask if he could take a photo with him.”

A Twitter user shared a photo of Evans wearing a white T-shirt and a black cardigan, writing, “Chris Evans attending his 20 year high school reunion and writing ‘Chris’ on his little name tag the same weekend Endgame becomes the 2nd highest grossing movie of all time feels like the Chris Evansiest thing to ever Chris Evans.”

Evans is currently filming Defending Jacob, a limited series for Apple TV+ that is based on the 2012 novel of the same name by William Landay.

The show follows the story of lawyer Andy Barber (Evans) whose life changes when his 14-year-old son is accused of killing a classmate. Defending Jacob is filming in several cities near Boston, according to Boston.com.

As for Avengers: Endgame, the film has made more than $2 billion at the worldwide box office displacing Titanic as the second-highest grossing movie of all time. The film has also made more than $619 million in the U.S. box office.

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters.