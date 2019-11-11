Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson Want to Go on an 'Avengers Vacation' After Endgame Success

Avengers, assemble!

Months after Avengers: Endgame broke records and became the highest-grossing movie of all time worldwide, stars Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson want to celebrate by planning an all-Avengers vacation.

The two longtime friends talked over their careers and current projects in Variety‘s Actors on Actors special, where Evans, 38, reminded Johansson, 34, that their little blockbuster had made history.

“Is it the biggest movie of all time? Wow. We really do need to go on vacation,” Johansson said.

“We’ve been trying to organize this Avengers vacation. We deserve a little victory lap,” Evans replied.

Evans and Johansson are two of the original six Avengers, which also includes Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Renner and Mark Ruffalo.

“I feel unbelievably lucky to have been a part of something like that. It will be one of my treasured memories of life,” continued Evans. “Even when we went on to do Avengers, the first one, I think everybody was feeling very uneasy about the concept. It was just so absurd. It was a big endeavor. If this doesn’t work, the pipe dream that we’ve been hearing about could derail very quickly.”

Marvel Studios CEO Kevin Feige announced Endgame was on track to beat Avatar‘s record as the highest-grossing film of all time during Marvel’s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con in August.

Feige also announced the studio’s entire Phase 4 lineup post-Endgame which will include The Eternals starring Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Blade, Thor: Love and Thunder as well as several Disney+ series that will star veteran Marvel stars such as Tom Hiddleston, Elizabeth Olsen, Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan.

Johansson stars in both Jojo Rabbit (out now) and Marriage Story (on Netflix Dec. 6), while Evans will appear in Knives Out (in theaters Nov. 27).