Chris Evans and Lily James enjoyed some time together London

Chris Evans and Lily James Step Out Together in London

New A-list couple alert?

Chris Evans and Lily James were spotted enjoying each other's company together late in London on Saturday. The two visited the Mark's Club in Mayfair and shared a taxi together, according to photos published by The Daily Mail.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

James, 31, wore a red dress with brown heels under a navy trench coat for the evening while Evans, 39, wore an all-black suit with grey boots.

While the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again actress lives in North London, the Knives Out star had been isolating stateside before heading to London, where several film and television projects have resumed production.

Reps for both actors could not immediately be reached for comment.

James was last linked to actor The Crown actor Matt Smith, 37, who she reportedly split from in December. They first started dating in 2014.

Evans was last linked to actress Jenny Slate, who he met while making the 2017 film Gifted.

RELATED VIDEO: Chris Evans Told 'Dad Jokes' on the Set of 'Defending Jacob', According to Costar Jaeden Martell

In 2015, Evans talked about his softer side.

“I’m a pretty romantic guy,” Evans told PEOPLE at the premiere of his directorial debut, Before We Go.

“I don’t necessarily limit the notion of romance to people, though. I think I have a romantic relationship to art, to music, to nature,” added Evans.