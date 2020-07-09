Days after first being linked, Chris Evans and Lily James were again spotted in London spending time together

Chris Evans and Lily James Enjoy Some Ice Cream on an Outdoor Date in London

Chris Evans and Lily James are enjoying summertime in London together.

The actors, who were first linked earlier this week, were seen on a daytime date at a park near Buckingham palace on Tuesday where they both enjoyed each other's company — as well as some ice cream. Both Evans, 39, and James, 31, wore protective face coverings during the sweet outing.

The two were first spotted out over the weekend when they were seen leaving the Mark's Club in Mayfair and sharing a taxi together.

While the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again actress lives in North London, the Knives Out star had been isolating stateside before heading to London, where several film and television projects have resumed production.

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Dan Wooller/Shutterstock

James was last linked to actor The Crown actor Matt Smith, 37, who she reportedly split from in December. They first started dating in 2014.

Evans was last linked to actress Jenny Slate, who he met while making the 2017 film Gifted.

In 2015, Evans talked about his softer side.

“I’m a pretty romantic guy,” Evans told PEOPLE at the premiere of his directorial debut, Before We Go.

“I don’t necessarily limit the notion of romance to people, though. I think I have a romantic relationship to art, to music, to nature,” added Evans.