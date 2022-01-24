Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson Join Forces for Amazon Studios' Action-Comedy Red One

Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson are starring in a new action-comedy for Amazon Studios

Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson are teaming up for a new movie.

The two stars are set to costar in Amazon Studios' Red One, which is described as an action-adventure comedy that imagines a new universe within the holiday genre.

The movie is based on an original story from Hiram Garcia, the president of production at Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions.

Jake Kasdan (Jumanji: The Next Level, Bad Teacher) will be directing and co-producing with his production company alongside Seven Bucks Productions.

Chris Morgan (Hobbs and Shaw, The Fate of the Furious) will be writing the script and co-produce as well.

Johnson recently starred in the Netflix film Red Notice opposite Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, as well as last year's Jungle Cruise. He is also working on Black Adam which is set for release later this year. Johnson also had a voice role in Reynolds' summer blockbuster Free Guy.

The Jumanji star announced Red One on his Instagram page in October saying filming would begin in the summer of 2022.

Amazon is playing to WIN," he wrote in the caption. "Can't wait to take you and your families on this very special HOLIDAY ADVENTURE….."