Chris Evans Breaks His Silence After Accidentally Sharing That Private Photo

After making headlines for accidentally sharing an NSFW photo on his Instagram Story, the Avengers star is trying to find a silver lining

If Chris Evans got your attention over the weekend, the Avengers star has something he'd like to say: Vote!

Evans, 39, suddenly became a trending topic on Saturday when he accidentally shared an NSFW photo of his privates on his Instagram Story.

However, on Monday, the star was ready to joke about the mishap — and make the most of a less-than-ideal situation.

Hinting on Twitter about what happened, the actor used the opportunity to encourage his fans to vote in the upcoming election.

"Now that I have your attention.... VOTE Nov 3rd!!!" Evans wrote.

The actor's Avengers costar Mark Ruffalo offered him some support after the social media snafu, telling Evans that in comparison to the actions of Donald Trump, the photos weren't that bad.

“@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself,” Ruffalo joked on Twitter Saturday. "See... silver lining.”

Several celebrities were quick to applaud Evans for the tweet on Monday.

"This is a power move," commented Hilarie Burton Morgan.

Billy Eichner followed Evans' lead, commenting "Some hot pics here:" as he shared a link to Vote Save America.

Evans' Knives Out costar Jamie Lee Curtis added, "My boy! Proud of him. Got MY attention!"

Using the extra attention to encourage civic engagement isn't out of character for the Gifted star.

Evans recently founded A Starting Point, a fact-based bipartisan website for basic political topics and policies.

"Our goal is to create a chain of connectivity between elected officials and voters to create engagement," Evans told PEOPLE in July of the website. "To try and just create a little bit more involvement from the public with the political arena."

"It's not that I'm specifically drawn to politics. It's just when you look around, you try to figure out how can you help," he told PEOPLE last month.

"There's a lot of things you can do as an actor with your name," he added. "I could be making booze — I don't discourage anyone from doing that, I love booze — but there's no denying that I played a certain character, and it just so happens to align with part of my nature in terms of being someone who is politically involved and who cares about the wellbeing of people in this country."