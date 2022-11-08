Sexiest Man Alive Chris Evans 'Absolutely' Wants to Settle Down and Have a Family: 'I Love Love'

The surprisingly shy superstar has been crowned 2022's PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive

Chris Evans is looking forward to his future — and building a family.

PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive, 41, says that he's getting to a place in his life where he wants to prioritize a healthy work-life balance and spend as much time as possible at home and with his family in Boston.

"When it comes to seeking out the people I play it's more of an issue of where the movie shoots," he says. "I'm too old to be living out of a suitcase for six months and I've settled into a nicer phase where I'm just happy being at home."

While The Gray Man star feels "very content" about his life right now, he's looking forward to a future that includes marriage and having kids.

"That's absolutely something I want," he says. "Wife, kids, building a family. When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships, the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared. So it's also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important. I love the idea of tradition and ceremony, I had a lot of that in my life so the idea of creating that, I can't think of anything better."

The actor also says he's a "much better" romantic partner now vs. in his younger years, thanks in part to age and experience, but also because he's better at identifying areas for personal growth and improvement.

"You spend a lot of time learning what's been helpful and what hasn't been," he says. "We all have patterns, hang-ups or baggage that repeat and echo, so I've really been able to kind of identify where I need improvement and what works. I also really see the value and strength behind saying, 'I'm sorry.' If you're able in those vulnerable moments to stay calm and listen, and say you're sorry even if you don't think you've done anything wrong because it's not from your perspective it's from the other person's I think that opens up a door in a very healthy way."

Evans, who previously dated actresses Jenny Slate, Minka Kelly and Jessica Biel, says that what he values most in a partner is "vulnerability and humility."

"I don't like to argue, I don't like to raise my voice, or any forms of manipulation," he says. "I find a certain level of humility sexy but that doesn't necessarily mean physically at all. I just think it's very wise to recognize that you might not know [everything]. It's wise to recognize you could be wrong. It's wise and mature to be able to say 'I'm sorry I made a mistake,' to be vulnerable and not always be looking for the argument or take things to an argumentative place. That takes a lot of maturity and I find that very sexy."

The newly crowned Sexiest Man Alive also admits he can be quite the romantic.

"I think declarations of love are great," he says. "I love love. I'm a bit of a sap like that. I like being sentimental, I cry pretty easily. At a good song, nice sunset, yeah, my emotions are bubbling."

As for fatherhood, Evans is already looking forward to everything about it.

"The tough questions, you know what I mean? I [asked] a lot of tough questions as a kid," he explains. "'God made everything everything?' 'Is the color red to you the same as the color red to me?' I was a high strung kid and emotional so I'm anticipating those questions to be loaded with a lot of anxiety. And I think [as a parent] not only can you give a good answer to the specific question, but the tools to navigate tough questions like that."

