Chris Evans Says It's 'Damn Near Impossible' to Follow Paul Rudd as Sexiest Man Alive

Chris Evans is taking over the title of PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive after Paul Rudd earned the honor last year

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 8, 2022 12:55 PM

Chris Evans has Ant-Man–size shoes to fill.

The Captain America actor, 41, is officially PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive. On Instagram Tuesday, Evans reacted to the title — and expressed what it's like to follow up his Marvel costar Paul Rudd, last year's recipient.

"Thanks @people!! I think we can all agree that it's damn near impossible to follow in Paul Rudd's footsteps in any capacity, but I'll do my best," he wrote.

Justin Long joked in the comment section, "Another term for Paul might've lead to tyranny - SEXY tyranny but still…"

In the new issue, on newsstands Friday, Evans jokingly predicts that his friends will have a field day with his new designation. "Really this will just be a point of bullying. It's ripe for harassment," he said.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/chris-evans" data-inlink="true">Chris Evans</a> ; Paul Rudd ; Sexiest Man Alive
MICHAEL SCHWARTZ; ALEXEI HAY

Last year, Rudd, 53, joked that he anticipated his life changing "a lot" after being named Sexiest Man Alive.

"I'm hoping now that I'll finally be invited to some of those sexy dinners with Clooney and Pitt and B. Jordan," he said at the time. "And I figure I'll be on a lot more yachts. I'm excited to expand my yachting life. And I'll probably try to get better at brooding in really soft light. I like to ponder. I think this is going to help me become more inward and mysterious. And I'm looking forward to that."

For more on PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive issue, listen below to our daily podcast PEOPLE Every Day.

In the Sexiest Man Alive cover story, Evans shares how he is trying to prioritize a healthy work-life balance and spending as much time as possible at home and with his family in Boston.

"When it comes to seeking out the people I play it's more of an issue of where the movie shoots," he says. "I'm too old to be living out of a suitcase for six months and I've settled into a nicer phase where I'm just happy being at home."

Adds Evans, "The most enjoyable aspect of my career right now is feeling secure enough to take my foot off the gas. I feel like I have a bit more freedom to take time away from the industry and still find projects that will satisfy my creative appetite when I return."

