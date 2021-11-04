Chord Overstreet Will Play Lindsay Lohan's Love Interest in Netflix's New Holiday Romantic Comedy

Chord Overstreet will star opposite Lindsay Lohan in the film which will be the actress' first role in three years

Chord Overstreet has found a new leading lady... onscreen, that is.

The Glee alum, 32, has been cast opposite Lindsay Lohan in Netflix's untitled holiday romantic comedy, which premieres in 2022.

Netflix announced the news on Twitter Thursday, revealing George Young (Malignant), Jack Wagner (Melrose Place) and Olivia Perez (In the Heights) will also star in the film which follows "a spoiled hotel heiress who gets total amnesia in a skiing accident and finds herself in the care of a handsome lodge owner."

Overstreet, who's most known for his Glee role as Sam Evans, can currently be seen in the Apple TV+ comedy series Acapulco, which premiered last month.

The Stone Man artist has also been busy with his music career, making his relationship public with Camelia Somers, granddaughter of Suzanne Somers, last month in the music video for his single "Sunkissed." He and the Bold and the Beautiful actress, 26, were first romantically linked in December.

In May, it was announced Lohan, 35, was starring in the film – her first role in three years.

"I want to really focus on me and everything I have to do in my life, and come back to America and start filming again," Lohan told Andy Cohen during CNN's New Year's Eve special in 2019, adding that she wants to take "back the life that I worked so hard for, and sharing it with my family and you guys."

The Canyons actress last starred in 2019's werewolf thriller Among the Shadows. She played her breakout role in 1998's Parent Trap remake, before going on to star in such hit films as Freaky Friday, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen and Mean Girls.