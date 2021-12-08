Chloë Grace Moretz Says She'd Do Kick-Ass 3 But 'It Would Have to Be Kind of Perfect'
Chloë Grace Moretz is ready to suit up!
While chatting with Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show on Tuesday, the 24-year-old confirmed that she would consider returning as Hit-Girl for a third installment of the Kick-Ass franchise.
"I think I would love to do a Kick-Ass 3," Moretz said. "I think it would be really fun to see where Hit-Girl goes and what she's like as an adult."
However, Moretz did have one condition: "I think it would have to be kind of perfect."
Elaborating on her best-case scenario, Moretz explained that she would like to see "the whole crew back together," including Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Chris Mintz-Plasse.
"I think it would be a lot of fun," she said.
Moretz made her career breakthrough at just 13 years old as the superhero Hit-Girl in 2010's Kick-Ass — based on the Marvel Comics series of the same name and directed by Matthew Vaughn. She reprised her role in 2013 for Kick-Ass 2.
For her latest role, Moretz stars as a pregnant woman fighting for survival in the Hulu film Mother/Android, which debuts on Dec. 17.
Last month, PEOPLE got an exclusive first look at the film, which also stars Algee Smith. In the film, Moretz stars as Georgia, who is pregnant and living in hiding from the artificial intelligence that hunt humans.
Georgia and her boyfriend Sam (Smith) must go on the run toward Boston, the last safe place on Earth where Georgia can safely deliver their son.
The film also stars Raúl Castillo and is the feature directorial debut for Project Power screenwriter Mattson Tomlin.