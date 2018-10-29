Chloë Grace Moretz Says She Was 'Terrified of Being Objectified' on Red Carpets at 19

Chloë Grace Moretz is opening up about struggling with anxiety as she grew up under the spotlight.

The Suspiria actress, 21, spoke about dealing with her public persona and who she was in private during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last week.

“There have been so many things that I have overcome thus far in my life and in my career, but I would say it’s being able to find my own identity within the portrayal of Chloë Grace Moretz,” the actress said.

“At one point, I felt carpets and everything were just fun and just silliness, and something shifted one day where I was suddenly terrified of them,” Moretz continued.

Her fears affected a major part of her job: attending red carpets and being photographed while promoting her films.

“And I was terrified of photos, and I was terrified of being objectified by people,” she explained. “Just being seen by people freaked me out. And that was brand new for me. That happened at age 19.”

“I was like, ‘Why am I now afraid of everything, where did this anxiety come from?’ Which happens to, I think, a lot of people, all of a sudden, this onslaught of anxiety,” Moretz said. “And I realized that it was because I’ve always played a role.”

“I think what becoming an adult is, is dropping the role and becoming a person, and not running away from your problems but dealing with them and becoming proud of your issues, and becoming proud of your identity,” the actress explained.

“And being like, ‘Well this is who I am and I’m not going to shy away from that and fit into your societal box.’ I don’t have to laugh it off and shut it off if I don’t want to,” she added. “I’m okay to cry and not be okay with a situation.”

This isn’t the first time The Miseducation of Cameron Post star has revealed the pressures that come with working in Hollywood.

Moretz revealed in August she once considered getting breast implants at 16 after she was given a push-up bra with silicone inserts to wear while filming a movie.

She told the U.K.’s Sunday Times that seeing the bra — which was left in her trailer — brought up anxiety that her chest was too small.

“I was, like: where did these come from?” Moretz recalled. “Those little things were insidious. Even though you can brush them off, you still internalize them. They make you question yourself and think: well, maybe I am unhappy with the size of my breasts.”

Moretz — who started acting at age 7 — said that growing up in the film industry skewed her body image.

“I’ve had to look at Hollywood my whole life,” she said. “The people I’ve been comparing myself to are people who are not real.”