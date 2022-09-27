Chloë Grace Moretz Reveals Her Dad Died During Pandemic, Talks Their 'Very Tumultuous' Relationship

Chloë Grace Moretz is opening up about her dad's death.

In a new interview for Hunger magazine, the 25-year-old actress reveals that she "lost my father during the pandemic."

"Not due to COVID-related issues, but there was a big amount of change in a really transformative time period," Chloë said. "After that happened I had to go to London to start filming [The Peripheral]. And I think that working again came at the perfect time in a lot of ways."

While a rep for the actress did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, an obituary for her father, Dr. McCoy "Mac" Moretz, stated that he was 64 years old when he died on March 10, 2021, "after a brief illness."

The obituary went on to say that Dr. Moretz, who was a facial plastic surgeon, founded F.A.C.E. of Beverly Hills and was a father of six, including Chloë and a daughter named Kathleen, who predeceased her father.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

In her interview with Hunger, Chloë shared that she has "always used acting as a form of therapy," and that doing so for her upcoming Amazon series The Peripheral "was wonderful and really healing."

"Funnily enough, my father and that side of my family are all from North Carolina, and we ended up filming in Asheville, which is about 15 to 20 miles from where my dad was born and raised," she said.

The actress went on to recall "this wonderful full-circle moment where, by the time we got to that point, it was at the very end of production and there was this beautiful release."

"My dad and I had a very tumultuous relationship, so by the time that release happened, it was just really meaningful," she said. "To say that these past two years have been transformative is an understatement, to say the least. I'm a very different girl than I was. I feel like a woman now."

Dr. McCoy "Mac" Moretz (L); Chloë Grace Moretz. Doctor Mac Moretz/Twitter; Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

RELATED GALLERY: Celebrities Who've Had Complicated Relationships with Their Parents

Back in 2016, Chloë opened up in an interview with Glamour about her father leaving her family when she was 12 years old, calling it "a pretty bad experience."

"It could have rocked our family and messed us up, but it actually made us a lot tighter," she said. "My brothers bumped up into the roles of fathers and kept me in a bubble where I could live in a world that wasn't jaded and ruined."

And while she said at the time that she didn't think she would "truly find a way to forgive" her father, as "the things that he did are unforgivable," her "forgiveness is that I'm living my life."

The Kick-Ass actress also spoke with PEOPLE earlier that year about how her "brothers really protected" her, after living through her parents' divorce as a child and watching her mother battle cancer when the actress was just 10.

"They had a great bubble around me growing up," Chloë said. They really held my hand through it all. Without them I wouldn't really know who I would be right now."