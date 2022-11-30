Chloë Grace Moretz Recalls 'Power Struggle' with Older Men Who Would 'Infantilize' Her in Hollywood

"If I had real things to bring to the table, a lot of the time it would get shot down," Chloë Grace Moretz said

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 30, 2022 06:07 PM
Chloe Grace Moretz attends the Premiere Of Focus Features' "Greta" at ArcLight Hollywood on February 26, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Chloë Grace Moretz. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Chloë Grace Moretz says she was not taken seriously by some of her peers on movie sets as a teenager — even when she was the star of the film.

During Moretz's appearance on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast Tuesday, the 25-year-old actress told host Josh Smith that she was at times "shut down" by older men she worked with when she tried to express her ideas while growing up.

The Suspiria actress recalled "working ever day, in every scene" in her first leading role when she was 14 in 2013's Carrie. "A big part of being the lead in a show or a movie is you kind of set the tone for the set," she shared.

Moretz said it was "always really interesting to see who would be really unhappy with a young woman" expressing opinions on sets as she grew through her teen years.

Chloë Grace Moretz attends the Louis Vuitton's 2023 Cruise Show on May 12, 2022 in San Diego, California.
Chloë Grace Moretz. Emma McIntyre/Getty

"At that point, I had already worked for so many years, almost 10 years at that point, and as I continued through having more important roles on set as I grew up, it was always very interesting to see the pushback that I would get from a lot of people," she told Smith.

"The majority of it was older men, for sure, who would infantilize me. If I had real things to bring to the table, a lot of the time it would get shot down," Moretz added.

While she noted that "there were a lot of moments" where she did receive equal treatment, Moretz said there was frequently a "really wild power struggle and power dynamic of a young girl who had worked for already [over a decade] and was the lead of the movies but was still a kid in every sense of the word."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Having to even advocate to an older man on behalf of your 14, 15, 16-year-old self is a really, really crazy kind of mind f---," Moretz told Smith during the podcast appearance. "It kind of taught me how to propose questions in a way to make the ideas their ideas."

"I always had to be very sweet, and very kind of backfoot in the way I'd propose things, but strong, and then again as I grew up it kind of got to that f— it time," she added. "At this point I feel like I know a set and I know filmmaking like the back of my hand."

Chloë Grace Moretz
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

In a September interview with Hunger Magazine, Moretz described suddenly growing into fame after she broke out with her 2010 breakout film Kick-Ass as "kind of a distant memory, in the sense that I was a kid and 90 per cent of the time no one would really bother me."

"But after Kick-Ass, the first time I experienced paparazzi, it was 10 to 15 adult guys surrounding a 12-year-old girl," Moretz told the outlet, remembering a specific interaction with photographers. "They pushed my mom and she ended up falling into traffic – she didn't get hurt, but the situation was really chaotic."

"It's an assault on all the senses, with screaming and flashes," she added. "I got into the car afterwards and I just burst into tears. I think that's my marker of before and after."

Related Articles
Meadow Walker, Paul Walker
Meadow Walker Remembers Dad Paul Walker 9 Years After His Death: 'I Love You So Much My Angel'
Danny DeVito and Lucy DeVito attend Lucasfilm and Imagine Entertainment's New Series "Willow" Premiere at Regency Village Theatre on November 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Danny DeVito and Actress Daughter Lucy Attend Disney+'s 'Willow' Premiere Together
In this image released on October 11th, Elizabeth Hurley and Brendan Fraser attend a special screening of "The Whale", at The Ham Yard Hotel in London, England.
Brendan Fraser Reacts to Elizabeth Hurley Calling Him a Favorite Costar: 'She's a Delight'
Bruce Lee, Mason Lee
Ang Lee Casts Son Mason as Bruce Lee in 'Longtime Passion Project' About Legendary Martial Artist
ray liotta, cocaine bear
See Ray Liotta in Wild 'Cocaine Bear' Trailer About Killer Animal on Drugs — Inspired by a True Story
Will Smith - "Emancipation" | The Daily Show
Will Smith's Trevor Noah Interview Gets Split Reactions from Hollywood: 'Better' Apology, Needs 'More Humility'
Love Actually Director Admits Movie's 'Lack of Diversity' Makes Him 'Feel Uncomfortable and a Bit Stupid'
'Love Actually' Director Admits Movie's Lack of Diversity Makes Him 'Feel Uncomfortable,' 'Stupid'
Antoine Fuqua, Will Smith
Antoine Fuqua: There Was a 'Full Conversation' with Apple About Release of Will Smith Film 'Emancipation'
New Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer Introduces Seth Rogen's Donkey Kong — and a Peek at Rainbow Road
New 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Trailer Teases Seth Rogen's Donkey Kong and Rainbow Road
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Says She Wants to Make a Sequel to Her and Ben Affleck's 2003 Movie 'Gigli'
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022). (L - R) Kate Hudson as Birdie, Jessica Henwick as Peg, Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc, and Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel
'Glass Onion' Cast and Director Take Fans Behind the Scenes of 'Knives Out' Sequel: Watch
SANTA MONICA, CA - DECEMBER 11: Hugh Grant (R) and Anna Elisabet Eberstein attend The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 11, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Hugh Grant 'Drunkenly' Watched 'Love Actually' with Wife — and She Thought Movie Was 'All About Pain'
Samuel L. Jackson and Quentin Tarantino
Samuel L. Jackson Responds to Quentin Tarantino's Marvel Slam: Chadwick Boseman Is 'a Movie Star'
Emma Corrin at the Academys 13th Governors Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Emma Corrin Asks for Gender-Neutral Acting Award Categories: 'Do We Need to Make It Specific?'
will smith
Will Smith Says He Loses Sleep Thinking He 'Penalized' His 'Emancipation' Team After Oscars Slap
Ke Huy Quan rollout
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Wins Top Prize at Gotham Awards, Danielle Deadwyler Wins for 'Till'