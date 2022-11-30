Chloë Grace Moretz Recalls 'Power Struggle' with Older Men Who Would 'Infantilize' Her in Hollywood

Chloë Grace Moretz says she was not taken seriously by some of her peers on movie sets as a teenager — even when she was the star of the film.

During Moretz's appearance on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast Tuesday, the 25-year-old actress told host Josh Smith that she was at times "shut down" by older men she worked with when she tried to express her ideas while growing up.

The Suspiria actress recalled "working ever day, in every scene" in her first leading role when she was 14 in 2013's Carrie. "A big part of being the lead in a show or a movie is you kind of set the tone for the set," she shared.

Moretz said it was "always really interesting to see who would be really unhappy with a young woman" expressing opinions on sets as she grew through her teen years.

Chloë Grace Moretz. Emma McIntyre/Getty

"At that point, I had already worked for so many years, almost 10 years at that point, and as I continued through having more important roles on set as I grew up, it was always very interesting to see the pushback that I would get from a lot of people," she told Smith.

"The majority of it was older men, for sure, who would infantilize me. If I had real things to bring to the table, a lot of the time it would get shot down," Moretz added.

While she noted that "there were a lot of moments" where she did receive equal treatment, Moretz said there was frequently a "really wild power struggle and power dynamic of a young girl who had worked for already [over a decade] and was the lead of the movies but was still a kid in every sense of the word."

"Having to even advocate to an older man on behalf of your 14, 15, 16-year-old self is a really, really crazy kind of mind f---," Moretz told Smith during the podcast appearance. "It kind of taught me how to propose questions in a way to make the ideas their ideas."

"I always had to be very sweet, and very kind of backfoot in the way I'd propose things, but strong, and then again as I grew up it kind of got to that f— it time," she added. "At this point I feel like I know a set and I know filmmaking like the back of my hand."

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

In a September interview with Hunger Magazine, Moretz described suddenly growing into fame after she broke out with her 2010 breakout film Kick-Ass as "kind of a distant memory, in the sense that I was a kid and 90 per cent of the time no one would really bother me."

"But after Kick-Ass, the first time I experienced paparazzi, it was 10 to 15 adult guys surrounding a 12-year-old girl," Moretz told the outlet, remembering a specific interaction with photographers. "They pushed my mom and she ended up falling into traffic – she didn't get hurt, but the situation was really chaotic."

"It's an assault on all the senses, with screaming and flashes," she added. "I got into the car afterwards and I just burst into tears. I think that's my marker of before and after."