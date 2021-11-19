Chloë Grace Moretz stars as a pregnant woman fighting for survival in the Hulu film Mother/Android, which debuts on Dec. 17

Chloë Grace Moretz Plays an Expectant Mother in a War Against A.I. in Mother/Android Trailer: WATCH

Chloë Grace Moretz is facing the battle of her life in her latest movie.

In a PEOPLE exclusive look at the first trailer for Mother/Android, Moretz, 24, stars as Georgia, who is pregnant and living in hiding from the artificial intelligence that hunt humans.

Georgia and her boyfriend Sam (Algee Smith) must go on the run toward Boston, the last safe place on Earth where Georgia can safely deliver their son.

"Androids were a part of our everyday life, and then one night everything changed," Georgia says in a voiceover as androids are shown killing humans in a massacre.

As the two make their way to Boston, days away from the arrival of their first child, they must face No Man's Land — a stronghold of the android uprising — in hopes of reaching safety before giving birth.

Chloe Grace Moretz Credit: hulu

"My son, I'm going to give you the only thing I have left: A chance," Georgia says.

The film also stars Raúl Castillo and is the feature directorial debut for Project Power screenwriter Mattson Tomlin.