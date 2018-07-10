Chloe Grace Moretz Plays a Gay Teen Sent to Conversion Camp in Trailer for Cameron Post

There won’t be arts and crafts at this camp. In The Miseducation of Cameron Post, Chloe Grace Moretz plays the titular teen, who gets sent to God’s Promise, a conversion camp with intentions to “cure” her of being gay.

“The first step is for you to stop thinking of yourself as a homosexual,” Jennifer Ehle’s doctor character tells Cameron in the first trailer for the film, released on Tuesday.

“I don’t think of myself as a homosexual,” Cameron responds. “I don’t really think of myself as anything.”

Moretz in Beverly Hills April 12. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Cameron finds some fellow campers who are equally angry about being forced to spend the summer of 1993 as “disciples” of God’s Promise. They contemplate running away from the grounds, but quickly realize that life on the streets is even less desirable. Cameron also has a girl back home on her mind that she wants to return to.

“F— this place,” Cameron says in the clip. “I’m tired of feeling disgusted with myself.”

Moretz herself has been vocal about supporting the LGBTQ community, as both of her brothers are gay.

“The problem is we live in a society where we have to say the words, ‘I’m coming out,’ ” the actress, now 21, told Nylon in 2015. “No one should care what your sexual orientation is, what color your skin is, or if you’re a man or a woman.”

The Miseducation of Cameron Post, also starring John Gallagher Jr., opens in select cities in early August.