Chloë Grace Moretz says I Love You, Daddy, Louis C.K.‘s scrapped controversial film featuring the actress, should never see the big screen.

“I think it should just kind of go away, honestly,” the If I Stay star, 21, tells the New York Times.

The Toronto Film Festival movie was originally purchased for $5 million by indie distributor The Orchard, however when reports of Louis C.K.’s alleged sexual misconduct broke, the company pulled the plug.

Moretz was set to co-star with C.K., 50, who financed, co-wrote and directed the film.

“Of course, it’s devastating to put time into a project and have it disappear,” she continued. “But at the same time, this movement is so powerful and so progressive that I’m just happy to be in communication with everyone and to see the big change in the face of the industry, which I think is very, very real.”

The movie followed a 17-year-old girl who forms a romantic attachment to a 68-year-old director, and stirred controversy prior to the allegations against C.K. for his character’s use of the N-word and jokes about child rape.

Shortly after news of the allegations, the Kick-Ass actress distanced herself from the film.

“I do not condone sexual misconduct and, in light of the allegations, will not be promoting the movie further,” she told the Los Angeles Times in November.

Moretz now hopes to use her experience dealing with C.K.’s sexual misconduct allegations as a way to discuss the broader issue of sexual harassment.

“I could single-in and talk about my experience, but I think it’s more important to talk about the entire movement as a whole,” Moretz told Variety at the Sundance Film Festival.

In a New York Times article published in November, four female comedians claimed that C.K. had masturbated in front of them, while a fifth claimed he masturbated while speaking with her on the phone. The comedian responded with a lengthy statement in which he admitted that “these stories are true.”

He added, “The hardest regret to live with is what you’ve done to hurt someone else. And I can hardly wrap my head around the scope of hurt I brought on them … I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen.”