Is Chloe Grace Moretz Dating Kate Harrison? Actress Spotted Kissing Model After Recent Split

Is Chloe Grace Moretz dating model Kate Harrison?

The Suspiria actress, 21, locked lips with Harrison, 27, on Monday night after enjoying dinner at Nobu in Malibu, as seen in photos published by TMZ.

Reps for Moretz and Harrison did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The two kept the outing casual with The Miseducation of Cameron Post star opting for a black wool coat, black pants and a black top. Harrison wore blue jeans and a white T-shirt while also wearing a red coat with her hair tied back.

The model has posed for Playboy alongside fellow model Emily LaBowe for its Adventure Issue.

Moretz previously dated Brooklyn Beckham, son of David and Victoria Beckham. The actress officially confirmed they were a couple during a May appearance on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen after two years of flirty friendship, and the duo frequently shared photos with each other on social media.

Beckham even accompanied his then-girlfriend to the premiere of her film Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising in May of that year. They split in September 2016.

Moretz spoke to PEOPLE earlier this summer about making her long-distance relationship with the London-based aspiring photographer work.

“It’s all trust and communication. You have to have a model of trust and leave it up in the air and make sure you can hope for the best,” she said. “Make sure you’re both invested, then you’re good to go.”

A source previously told PEOPLE they split in August after a romantic summer together.