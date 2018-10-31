Meet the New Bonnie and Clyde! Chloë Grace Moretz and Jack O'Connell Cast as Infamous Criminals

George Pimentel/WireImage; Frazer Harrison/Getty
Ale Russian
October 31, 2018 04:57 PM

One of the most dangerous couples in history is getting another shot on the big screen.

Chloë Grace Moretz and Unbroken star Jack O’Connell have been tapped to play the infamous criminal duo Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow in the upcoming movie Love Is a Gun. Spanish director Kiké Maillo will direct the film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will feature the “thrilling, gritty and emotional story of two of history’s most famous lovers, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow.”

“Their story remains ubiquitous in popular culture across the globe, yet few in this generation know the details of their intimate love affair and the circumstances that led to their notorious crime spree that captured the imagination of the world in their time,” the producing team said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

WATCH: Chloë Grace Moretz on Rumor That She’s leaving Showbiz: ‘I’m not Quitting Acting

The movie comes just over 50 years after Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway captured the imaginations of audiences in the 1967 movie Bonnie and Clyde, which was nominated for 8 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and won two.

RELATED: Chloë Grace Moretz Says She Was ‘Terrified of Being Objectified’ on Red Carpets at 19

Bonnie and Clyde became infamous for their string of bank robberies and other felonies before their blazing death on May 23, 1934 after they were ambushed and cornered by police in Louisiana.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.