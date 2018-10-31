One of the most dangerous couples in history is getting another shot on the big screen.

Chloë Grace Moretz and Unbroken star Jack O’Connell have been tapped to play the infamous criminal duo Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow in the upcoming movie Love Is a Gun. Spanish director Kiké Maillo will direct the film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will feature the “thrilling, gritty and emotional story of two of history’s most famous lovers, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow.”

“Their story remains ubiquitous in popular culture across the globe, yet few in this generation know the details of their intimate love affair and the circumstances that led to their notorious crime spree that captured the imagination of the world in their time,” the producing team said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie comes just over 50 years after Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway captured the imaginations of audiences in the 1967 movie Bonnie and Clyde, which was nominated for 8 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and won two.

Bonnie and Clyde became infamous for their string of bank robberies and other felonies before their blazing death on May 23, 1934 after they were ambushed and cornered by police in Louisiana.